Boil water advisory to be issued for Floyd County town

www.kimt.com
Related
KGLO News
After a recommendation to deny rezoning, Clear Lake council to make final decision tonight on proposed RV campground
CLEAR LAKE — Investors from Webster City have withdrawn their intent to pursue a recreational vehicle campground in Clear Lake after the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denying their rezoning application. The city last month received a petition from AKK Investment Properties LLC of Webster City...
KIMT
Peak alert issued by Austin Utilities
AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Utilities has issued a peak alert for Tuesday until 8 pm. Austin residents are asked to reduce their use of electricity to ease the strain on the power grid. Austin Utilities provides electric power to approximately 12,300 customers.
KGLO News
Report positive for boutique-style hotel to be placed in Surf District in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — A feasibility report shows positive things in placing a boutique-style hotel in the Surf District in Clear Lake. The City of Clear Lake had approved financing for the study in May by Patek Hospitality Consultants of Sussex Wisconsin about a hotel being part of a potential redevelopment project within the Surf District, with the study being part of the city’s application for a “Destination Iowa” grant from the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Keep Industrial Solar Off Farm Land
My name is Joe McGrath. I live and farm southeast of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa. I am the 5th generation on my family’s farm and have two children that I hope can have the opportunity to continue and grow the family legacy. This dream is being threatened in our area and put at risk with blinding dollars from solar developers to cover our precious farmland with Industrial Solar Farms. I want to be clear that I am not against the idea of solar energy or trying to better the planet, but I am against the careless decision to cover an asset like our farmland, that we cannot produce any more of, with solar panels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman will stand trial for dealing methamphetamine. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Butner, also known at Amanda...
lmgraphic.com
WCCF donates to Sheriff’s Office
The Winnebago County Community Foundation recently awarded the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office a $10,000 grant for its golf cart and trailer project. The golf cart and trailer will be used as an additional transportation tool at the many community functions, fairs, public events, and emergency or natural disaster events in which the Sheriff’s Office is involved. These tools will allow the Sheriff’s Office to better serve its communities. Alicea Porter, WCCF Committee Chair, is pictured with Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBUR
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
Cedar Falls, IA- According to a new report, the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter used a so-called “ghost gun.”. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska say he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight
GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
Decorah Public Opinion
For the Record: City Manager discusses proposed Kwik Star on College Drive, Decorah
(For the Record is the second of a series of informational articles aimed at helping clarify some of the hot-topic issues facing the City of Decorah currently.) In this edition, Decorah City Manager Travis Goedken helps clarify and define the stance of the City of Decorah and the role of its associated boards, councils and commissions on the proposed private sale of commercial property on College Drive to Kwik Star for the construction of a third store within the city limits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Wanted man in Blue Earth County caught
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: A man wanted for multiple crimes in and around Blue Earth County and Winnebago County, Iowa has been caught. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office, on Sunday evening, deputies, troopers, investigators, and Drug Task Force agents acted on a tip that Jacob Friedrichs was staying at an apartment in Amboy.
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
In movies or TV shows like Narcos, Breaking Bad, or Ozark, involvement with drug cartels in far off lands like Mexico seems to be something that only happens in the movies or other parts of the United States. Never do we think about any sort of entanglement between these criminals and the people of Iowa -- let alone the Cedar Valley.
Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI leaves no trace in Mason City
Even more quickly than the festivities began, RAGBRAI in Mason City ended. Less than an hour after riders and residents headed to bed, the night crew was up and moving. Perry Buffington, RAGBRAI Sanitation Committee chair, led the cleanup efforts in Mason City. After Wednesday night's concert ended, vendors started packing up and city crew members began tearing down and returning Central Park to normal.
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
KIMT
Outpouring of support and memories for family killed at Iowa state park
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – Dozens of people braved the August heat to pay their respects and also celebrate the three lives of the Schmidt family taken in late July. The celebration of life brought out so many emotions, some happy and some sad Tuesday night. "This evening we'll...
superhits1027.com
Two dead after late Friday night accident near Kensett
KENSETT — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash late Friday night near Kensett in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on US Highway 65 a half-mile north of Kensett at about 10:20 PM. A vehicle driven by 24-year-old Maggie Harvey of Northwood was northbound and crossed the center line, striking a vehicle heading southbound driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea head-on.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to knife incident
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over an incident where a woman threatened people with a knife. Sierra Charon Moore, 21 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts. Mason City police say Moore...
Comments / 0