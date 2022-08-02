Meet Ben Schmitt, vice president, mechanical engineer, and Sidney office manager at Farris Engineering. Tell us a little about your business. – At Farris Engineering (www.farris-usa.com), our essence is “Bringing Your Buildings to Life,” and that is what we do through our designs. The mechanical and electrical systems that we design are the cardiovascular, respiratory, and nervous systems that distribute air, fluids, and electricity through the building. We have the opportunity and privilege to collaborate with other design team members and facility owners and view each interaction as an opportunity to broaden our knowledge and awareness. Farris Engineering was founded in 1967 and is a 100% employee-owned company with offices in Omaha, Lincoln, and Sidney, NE; and Kansas City and Colorado Springs. Our engineering services include mechanical, electrical, plumbing, technology, and life safety systems. While we work on many types of projects, our core work is centered around healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, and industrial facilities.

