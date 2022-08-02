rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire
GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire in western Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF -- Firefighters began scaling back operations Tuesday after battling a blaze for a third day in the Carter Canyon area south of Gering. Four lightning strikes ignited the blaze Saturday evening. The fire has now burned around 15,630 acres and firefighters have gained 50% containment as of Tuesday afternoon....
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney kids, adults celebrate new playground in Legion Park
SIDNEY, Neb. — Sidney children had their first opportunity to swing, climb, and play at the new playground at Legion Park in Sidney on Tuesday. The Sidney Park Project Committee, along with many donors cut the Ribbon to the new all-inclusive park at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in front of many community members and kids.
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball conducting maintenance on water tank may cause chlorine taste
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The water will be safe to use but may have a different taste for a week in August. The City of Kimball Water Department will be conducting routine maintenance on the water tank on Thursday, August 11. Due to the process, there may possibly be a small...
doniphanherald.com
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
News Channel Nebraska
Sterling Night Out and Community Appreciation Day
STERLING, Colo. -- The Sterling Police Department is announcing their 7th Annual Community Appreciation Day and National Night Out. “Bring your family and friends, and join us for this fun and exciting event,” Sterling Police Dept. said. “We are SO EXCITED to be back at this, cannot wait to see you!”
KSNB Local4
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
News Channel Nebraska
Over 15K acres burn in Carter Canyon due to lightning
GERING, Neb. — A fire in the Carter Canyon has caused over 30 volunteer fire departments and around 200 firefighters to work in Gering through the weekend and into Monday. Nebraska Forest Service Public Information Officer Ben Bohall said they received the fire call Saturday evening. “We have confirmed...
News Channel Nebraska
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25000 square miles (64749.77 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
KETV.com
Multiple agencies battle wildfire near Gering, Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Firefighters from as far away as Wyoming come to help battle a wildfire in Gering, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol is also on scene there, providing traffic control to keep people away from the flames. Air support is helping ground crews reach areas with rough terrain.
klkntv.com
Public areas closed due to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle
GERING, Neb. (KLKN)- Several public areas and roads are closed in the Panhandle, southwest of Gering, to allow firefighters to work without worrying about people or traffic. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission closed: Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, Carter Canyon, Montz Point, and both parts of Platte River Basin Environments. These areas are currently closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Ben Schmitt – Farris Engineering
Meet Ben Schmitt, vice president, mechanical engineer, and Sidney office manager at Farris Engineering. Tell us a little about your business. – At Farris Engineering (www.farris-usa.com), our essence is “Bringing Your Buildings to Life,” and that is what we do through our designs. The mechanical and electrical systems that we design are the cardiovascular, respiratory, and nervous systems that distribute air, fluids, and electricity through the building. We have the opportunity and privilege to collaborate with other design team members and facility owners and view each interaction as an opportunity to broaden our knowledge and awareness. Farris Engineering was founded in 1967 and is a 100% employee-owned company with offices in Omaha, Lincoln, and Sidney, NE; and Kansas City and Colorado Springs. Our engineering services include mechanical, electrical, plumbing, technology, and life safety systems. While we work on many types of projects, our core work is centered around healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, and industrial facilities.
Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance
At its July 19 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved an amendment of a fireworks ordinance on first reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. "I'm the one that asked to have this put on the agenda," Councilwoman Annora Bentley...
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
US News and World Report
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
