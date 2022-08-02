Why Green's shooting numbers dropped to career-lows last year

www.nbcsports.com
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
How Green changed his plans after Kerr's Warriors pitch
Phone calls from Steph Curry and Draymond Green sealed the deal in making free agent Donte DiVincenzo a Warrior in early July. When it comes to JaMychal Green, Golden State's latest addition who officially signed a one-year veteran's minimum contract on Monday, coach Steve Kerr took the lead in phone call duties.
UConn star Bueckers out for season with ACL injury
UConn star guard Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in her left knee and will miss the upcoming 2022-23 season, the team announced Wednesday. Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday. "We're all devastated for Paige," head coach Geno Auriemma said. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this...
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Brown, Barbosa's departure to Kings felt deeply by Kerr
By hiring Mike Brown away from the Warriors, the Kings are hoping that their best offense will be his defense. In an interview with The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the team is going to miss Brown heavily after he agreed to be the head coach of the Kings.
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
Arizona To Take On Cincinnati in First Game at Maui Invitational
The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
Four The Fans: Rockets Jalen Green Celebrates New Number With Fans
Houston Rockets rising star Jalen Green held a meet and greet inside the Rockets Team Shop to celebrate new jersey number with fans.
Stewart scores 33, Seattle beats Minnesota 89-77
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night. Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth of the first quarter, in eight attempts, for a 23-9 advantage. The Storm set a season high with 56 first-half points. Seattle finished 11 of 25 from distance with four from Stewart and three from Sue Bird. Stewart was 13 of 20 from the field, finishing five points shy of her career high. Bird scored 13 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-12). Briann January made her 1,000th career field goal.
Kerr, Warriors leaving Andre alone to make retirement decision
JaMychal Green put pen to paper Monday meaning the Warriors now officially have 13 players with a guaranteed contract heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Mac McClung, who produced endless highlights for Golden State during Summer League action, is among those expected to compete for the roster’s 15th spot.
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
Kentucky set to visit Gonzaga in November, host Zags in 2023
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are ticketed for Spokane on Nov. 20 for a matchup with Gonzaga in the
Undrafted Carson Strong reflects on path to joining Eagles
Carson Strong went to the Senior Bowl and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he went to the Combine and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he sat and watched seven rounds of the NFL draft and realized that despite round after round of physicals and a clean bill of health from his doctors, nobody really believed his knee was healthy.
Ebukam: It would be 'different story' if career began with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Samson Ebukam wishes his career would have started with the 49ers but is grateful he is now where he belongs. The veteran pass rusher is in his second season in Santa Clara after four seasons as an outside linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam loves simply being asked to rush the quarterback as opposed to taking on blocks or thinking about what he needs to do on the field like he did in Los Angeles.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Kyle Wiltjer wants to call Kentucky-Gonzaga series
Kentucky and Gonzaga agreed to a home-and-home series, head coaches John Calipari and Mark Few announced Tuesday during an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena for eastern Kentucky flood relief. And if there's anyone that knows the Wildcats and Bulldogs, it's Kyle Wiltjer. Get the latest UK news sent...
High school girls basketball: Class of 2023 top 20 recruit Jada Williams changes committment to Arizona
Jada Williams of La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.), the No. 5 guard in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN's Hoopgurlz, has switched her college commitment from UCLA to the University of Arizona. The move allows her to join fellow 2023 Torreys teammate Breya Cunningham in Tucson. Williams...
2023 Prolific Prep point guard Aden Holloway commits to Auburn Tigers Men's Basketball
Holloway chose Auburn over Miami, Tennessee and Wake Forest.
Mountain Pointe's Tru Washington follows nephew's path to AZ Compass Prep's basketball program
Arguably the best player in the Arizona Interscholastic Association has joined AZ Compass Prep's national high school basketball team. Tru Washington, the uncle of former AZ Compass Prep standout TyTy Washington, is leaving Mountain Pointe to join the Chandler prep academy, where he will be playing at the highest level for high school teams in...
