Roanoke prepares for National Night Out

Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GACCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
WSLS
Roanoke area neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. – A solid relationship between neighborhoods and public safety agencies is critical to maintaining a safe and healthy community, and National Night Out emphasizes just that. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more...
WDBJ7.com
Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show returns to Salem Civic Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show is back in Salem this week. The show runs from Wednesday until Sunday. Pure bred dogs are competing for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. The judges base their decision on agility, coat and build among each breed.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community celebrates National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There were no lights or sirens, just music and fun at Roanoke’s National Night Out. “This is our first time being involved with it, so we’re excited to bring first responders and communities together,” said Valerie Brown, executive director for the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.
WSLS
Rappel ‘over the edge’ of a Roanoke building for a cause on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – Family and friends of Eastern Dominican Christian Mission are going “over the edge” to raise awareness and funds to build a medical clinic in the Dominican Republic. On Saturday, they will hold a fundraiser where participants rappel off the Roanoke Higher Education Building. “We...
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Section 8 waitlist opening
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. Waiting list applications will be available for only five days, starting August 15 at 8:30 a.m. and closing August 19 at 5:00 p.m. You can access the online application through the RRHA website at rkehousing.org.
wfxrtv.com
Grease fire breaks out in SW Roanoke home, leaves one injured
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders issued a reminder to community members about the importance of keeping a lid nearby while cooking following a southwest Roanoke house fire on Tuesday. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke...
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
wfirnews.com
One person injured during Roanoke house fire
From Roanoke City Fire& EMS: On Tuesday, August 2, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW. Arriving units found a small fire in the kitchen of the home. Fire-EMS personnel quickly extinguished the fire. The occupant of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries. Upon investigation, the fire was determined to be an accidental grease fire. Damages to the home and contents are estimated to be approximately $4,500. Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds the public to keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled completely.
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
WDBJ7.com
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
WDBJ7.com
COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases in the Roanoke region are high but holding steady. It’s something Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is watching closely, along with Monkeypox and Hepatitis A cases. She addressed all three illnesses during a briefing Tuesday morning. Here’s what...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, August 3, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. This week we take a message from Melissa Gaona. She asked, “My...
WSET
FBI recognizes Lynchburg & Floyd schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The FBI developed a cyber challenge for school children to recognize and respond to online threats. Linkhorne Middle School and Floyd Elementary School are recognized by the FBI for their students' consistent participation. The cyber challenge, called the "FBI's Safe Online Surfing" was designed with...
WDBJ7.com
Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
WDBJ7.com
Honey Festival coming to Botetourt
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Second Annual Botetourt County Honey Fest is coming August 20, on National Honey Bee Day. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Daleville Town Center. The event is co-hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market and the Botetourt Beekeepers Association. There...
WDBJ7.com
Rep. Bob Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
WDBJ7.com
AEP warns of Roanoke River and New River water levels to potentially rise
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power wants people to be aware of rising water levels this week. Water levels on the New River and Roanoke River could rapidly rise starting Wednesday and fluctuate throughout the week. This is due to Appalachian Power potentially needing to increase power generation. Below Claytor...
