Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus

www.wtvm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Body found in wooded area off of 16th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body off of 16th Street near 5th Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter in a wooded area at the end of 16th Street in a cul-de-sac, as they investigate the scene. According to police, CPD officers located the body in […]
WTVM
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation into a body found on 16th Street is underway. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez, reported missing on August 2, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. The investigation began when a body was found in a wooded area near 16th Street...
Person rescued from apartment fire on Peabody Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday night, Columbus Fire/ EMS extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Peabody Avenue and rescued a person trapped inside. The fire happened Aug. 1, 2022, at Waverly Terrace Apartment, located in the 2800 block of Peabody Avenue. Division Chief John Shull tells WRBL that Engine 2 made entry […]
WTVM
Columbus searching for missing woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman with dementia. 70-year-old Ann Jones was last seen around 1 p.m. on August 3 on the 5600 block of Hodges Drive. She was last seen wearing a green dress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
86-year-old missing man found safe in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. On August 3, 86-year-old Earnest Harris was found safe.
WTVM
Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
Lanett Police investigate possible bomb threat at local Kroger
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Officers with the Lanett Police Department are on the scene of a possible active bomb threat at Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner. A News 3 viewer told us that she was evacuated from the store at around 4:45 p.m. Police say they are investigating the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Investigation persists for 2016 hit and run homicide of 14-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for the suspect in a 2016 hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old. On March 27, 2016, at about 9 p.m., Arie Phillip was hit by a red/maroon pickup truck while walking on Milgen Road. After striking Phillips, the vehicle left the scene.
LANETT: Woman arrested, man charged after falsely calling in bomb to evade traffic stop
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — One woman was arrested and one man was charged after a bomb threat was falsely called in to the local Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to the Lanett Police Department. 26-year-old Robert Leatherwood of Lanett, Alabama, was pulled over by police on Aug. 2. Police say that Leatherwood asked that 22-year-old […]
WTVM
Columbus police looking for missing man with traumatic brain injury
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man with a traumatic brain injury. 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez was last seen in the 1000 block of Bay Avenue, near Whitewater Express, on Tuesday, August 2, at about 7 a.m. He has gray...
WTVM
LaGrange police search for suspects in assault, robbery of 13-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for suspects involved in the assault and robbery of a teenage boy. On August 2, officers responded to a report that several unknown male juveniles had assaulted a 13-year-old in the parking lot of a bank on N Greenwood Street. According to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
WTVM
Columbus police continue search for 2021 hit and run suspect
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police continue to search for a suspect in a 2021 hit and run, leaving one person dead. On June 27, 2021, at about 8 p.m. Thomas Rowe Jr. was hit by a car while walking on St. Mary’s Road near Longwood Lane. The victim...
Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
WTVM
Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Single Piston Airplane malfunctioned while landing at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport. According to officials, on August 1, at about 3 p.m., the aircraft touched down either without using or with defective landing gear. No one sustained any injuries from the incident. However, the LaGrange Fire Department...
Nearly 500 grams of fentanyl found in Columbus man’s house, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, man faces a maximum $10 million fine after he pled guilty to intending to distribute fentanyl and adjacent drugs, according to the United States Attorneys Office for Middle District of Georgia. 31-year-old Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, faces a minimum sentence of ten years up to a maximum […]
WTVM
Tallapoosa County kidnapping leads to investigators finding two bodies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We learned new information about a Tallapoosa County kidnapping that led to the discovery of two bodies. A 12-year-old girl escaped from the home and was sent to the hospital. U.S. Marshal’s later found and arrested 37-year-old Jose Reyes in Auburn. Jose Pascual-Reyes was arrested...
WTVM
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI is offering $25,000 for any information leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous suspect. According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28. On August 1, a...
WTVM
Repeat performance of scattered PM storms, Changes soon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The best chance of showers and storms for the next week to ten days is today; rain coverage drops quite a bit late in the week and for at least the first half of the weekend. Clouds and sun on this Wednesday. After a few stray showers through early afternoon, scattered showers and storms develop later in the afternoon and evening. While the overall pattern is similar to the last couple days, if you saw rain Tuesday, for instance, you may miss out today given the random storm placement and 50% coverage. Storms will generally start in some of our northern and eastern communities before the focus pushes westward. Highs between 90 and 93 with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s before the storms develop. Storms end by midnight tonight and clouds thin overnight. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Showers and storms should be fewer and farther between with 30% coverage in the forecast. Storm Team 9 continues to predict drier weather Friday and most of Saturday with a lower 10-20% coverage. On the other hand, it will be hotter, with daytime temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. Saturday is the pick of the weekend if you don’t want to get rained on; there is a better chance (40%) of running into a pop up afternoon or evening storm Sunday. Next week looks fairly typical of August with a 30-40% coverage of rain.
Comments / 1