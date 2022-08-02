Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The best chance of showers and storms for the next week to ten days is today; rain coverage drops quite a bit late in the week and for at least the first half of the weekend. Clouds and sun on this Wednesday. After a few stray showers through early afternoon, scattered showers and storms develop later in the afternoon and evening. While the overall pattern is similar to the last couple days, if you saw rain Tuesday, for instance, you may miss out today given the random storm placement and 50% coverage. Storms will generally start in some of our northern and eastern communities before the focus pushes westward. Highs between 90 and 93 with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s before the storms develop. Storms end by midnight tonight and clouds thin overnight. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Showers and storms should be fewer and farther between with 30% coverage in the forecast. Storm Team 9 continues to predict drier weather Friday and most of Saturday with a lower 10-20% coverage. On the other hand, it will be hotter, with daytime temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. Saturday is the pick of the weekend if you don’t want to get rained on; there is a better chance (40%) of running into a pop up afternoon or evening storm Sunday. Next week looks fairly typical of August with a 30-40% coverage of rain.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO