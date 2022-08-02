ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics go local with latest free agent signing

By Ty Anderson
985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics, free agent Noah Vonleh agree to one-year contract

The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. Vonleh has played for seven...
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Nba Draft#The Shanghai Sharks#Toronto
