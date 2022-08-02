ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trump endorses 'ERIC' for Missouri U.S. Senate seat in race with three Erics

By Joe Mueller
mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid

You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler

Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
People

Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
POWELL, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Roy Blunt
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans

Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans

Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats. U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday's GOP primary, leaving Hartzler's central 4th Congressional District and Long's southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. The Republican primary for Hartzler's seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July,...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river

Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

Eric Schmitt wins GOP primary for Senate in Missouri, defeating former Gov. Greitens

Eric Schmitt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Missouri, NBC News projects, ending a comeback bid by the state’s disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens. Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, was leading Rep. Vicky Hartzler, with Greitens further behind in third place, according to early results. He will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and heir to the Anheuser-Busch beer fortune. NBC News projects that Valentine has beat out 10 other Democrats, including Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran with national support among progressives, who earned a late endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Election State#Missouri Attorney General#U S Senate#Republican#Fox News#Maga
Mother Jones

Eric Defeats Eric in a Battle of GOP Election Deniers

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt easily won the Republican primary for US Senate in Missouri, one day after former President Donald Trump jointly (and very strangely) endorsed both Schmitt and a top rival, former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy