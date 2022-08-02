Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu

www.kitv.com
Derick suapaia
2d ago
In my opinion, move the military back on base. Military shouldn’t be be able to rent or buy houses,condominium, etc. more space for locals. Bring rent down so that it gives incentives for disadvantages citizens.
5
lekina
2d ago
A lot of these people do not wanna pay anything they want everything for free and as long as you give it to them they’re gonna expect it.
4
Hazz Matt
2d ago
Only 1000 affordable housing? Wow, and 10,000's homes for military and investors to buy. And what is "Affordable"?
4
