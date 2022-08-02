ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu

By Kathryn Doorey
KITV.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kitv.com

Comments / 4

Derick suapaia
2d ago

In my opinion, move the military back on base. Military shouldn’t be be able to rent or buy houses,condominium, etc. more space for locals. Bring rent down so that it gives incentives for disadvantages citizens.

Reply
5
lekina
2d ago

A lot of these people do not wanna pay anything they want everything for free and as long as you give it to them they’re gonna expect it.

Reply
4
Hazz Matt
2d ago

Only 1000 affordable housing? Wow, and 10,000's homes for military and investors to buy. And what is "Affordable"?

Reply
4
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

City outlines ambitious plan to build 1,000 affordable units

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced plans Tuesday for six affordable projects spread across the island that are slated to add nearly 1,000 units to Oahu’s inventory over the next five years. “I operate with a sense of urgency, as does our whole team,” Blangiardi said. “We...
AIEA, HI
KITV.com

New luxury condo building planned in Kakaako approved by Hawaii Regulatory Board

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Wednesday, a Hawaii Regulatory Board unanimously approved developer Howard Hughes Corporation's newest luxury 45-story high-rise condominium development in Kakaako. In a unanimous vote, the Hawaii Community Development Authority -- which regulates development in the growing Honolulu neighborhood -- approved the development of the 330-unit mixed-use...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Manoa Marketplace is about to get a modern makeover and some new tenants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big facelift planned for the aging Manoa Marketplace. Exterior renovations to the beloved neighborhood shopping center will begin this month and are planned to be completed by fall 2023. Alexander & Baldwin plans to add more outdoor seating, a keiki play area, repaved parking,...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Oahu#Mayor
hawaiinewsnow.com

The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves. But freelance work comes with risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor says about a third of American workers participate in the gig economy. A state survey found about half of Oahu’s workers have...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Heads up electric vehicle drivers: Central Oahu has new charging stations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric vehicle drivers traveling through Central Oahu have a new place to plug in. Hawaiian Electric has installed two publicly-available chargers at the Town Center of Mililani. The company says that 15 minutes of charging can give a driver an extra 40 miles of range. Lower rates...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Flags Ordered at Half-Staff in Respect For US Congresswoman

Gov. David Ige, at the direction of President Joe Biden, has ordered the U.S. and state flags at the state Capitol in Honolulu, all state offices and agencies and the Hawai‘i National Guard to be flown at half-staff immediately in respect for of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers

A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a Makiki home at 522 Captain Cook Ave., which the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) flagged for a city litter violation. The notice reported the building is "falling apart and is unsafe for human...
The Associated Press

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy