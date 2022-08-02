ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

These Orioles have already defied the odds. In trading Trey Mancini, GM Mike Elias challenged them to do it again. | ANALYSIS

Until they prove otherwise, the Orioles, a winning team in reach of a playoff spot, are sellers. In their first summer trade, the Orioles sent Trey Mancini, their longest-tenured player, to the Houston Astros for a pair of well-regarded pitching prospects in a three-team deal also involving the Tampa Bay Rays. Hours later, Baltimore beat the Texas Rangers to move above .500 and within 2 1/2 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Athletics trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees in 6-player swap

The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina, and second baseman Cooper Bowman, according to a team announcement. Montas was one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA

