New Orleans Boosters roll past North Carolina in All-American Amateur Baseball Association tourney opener

NOLA.com
Tulane's Ron Hunter: 'We looked like we could play in the NCAA tournament'
The irrepressible Ron Hunter is not about to temper the hype now that he has legitimately high expectations. With the Tulane men’s basketball team heading to Costa Rica Aug. 5-12, he raved about one of the 10 preparatory practices the NCAA allows before summer international trips. “We looked like...
NOLA.com
Kenner Discovery chooses baseball coach, and other metro area schools news
KENNER DISCOVERY HIGH SCHOOL: The new head baseball coach at Kenner Discovery High School is Nick Walker, who was a three-year football letterman at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, after graduating from Archbishop Rummel High School. Walker began coaching baseball in 2003 at the recreational park level. Soon he expanded to coach competitive travel and showcase baseball teams up until 2021.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Regional hires esteemed swim coach, launches competitive swimming program
Thibodaux Regional Health System announced today that it’s hired an experienced, top-flight swimming coach to run its competitive swimming program. Aquatic Swim Coach Robert Fletcher will run the program, which will begin later this month at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center. Fletcher is a former collegiate swimmer and one...
styleblueprint.com
A Grand New Orleans Wedding You NEED to See
On May 21, 2022, The Big Easy played host to the magnificent union of Ridley Wills and Grayson Mann. Church bells and whispered prayers for no rain floated up to the spring skies over New Orleans as 300 guests filled the pews of Christ Church Cathedral. And as they left, a choir of Gospel singers lined the cathedral steps, keeping the matrimonial spirit alive.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Bonus for laying off the po-boys? That's just sad.
I am an avid New Orleans sports fan raised on Buddy and Hap. I am also a retired commissioned medical sales rep. So, I do believe in getting paid for performance. I can’t remember getting paid a bonus for doing the routine things that were expected as part of my job: wearing a coat and tie, maintaining a good appearance, doing business reports, etc. Obviously, performance is the primary expectation.
Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
NOLA.com
Stunning pools, grand staircases, gourmet kitchens. See inside these $1.5 million+ homes
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
NOLA.com
Amid insurance crisis, crowd packs New Orleans meeting to gripe about spiraling premiums
About 100 people packed a public meeting in New Orleans on Wednesday night to express their frustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates and lob questions at Louisiana’s top official tasked with regulating an industry that is overwhelmed with claims after two years of major storms. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Alvin Kamara a no-show at Las Vegas court hearing
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was reportedly a no-show at his scheduled court hearing in Las Vegas this morning, causing the court to push that hearing back another two months.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NOLA.com
Short-term rental giant Sonder sues New Orleans hotelier Joe Jaeger over failed leases
Two titans of the New Orleans hospitality industry, hotel owner Joe Jaeger and short-term rental operator Sonder Holdings Inc., are battling in federal court over a failed business deal involving hotel leases that would have vastly expanded Sonder's footprint in the city. In a lawsuit filed by Sonder in U.S....
NOLA.com
Donaldo Batiste, longtime educator, appointed to Orleans Parish School Board
The Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday appointed longtime educator Donaldo Batiste to fill its 4th District seat, vacant since J.C. Wagner-Romero resigned last month. The board voted unanimously to install Batiste, the sole applicant for the interim position. A special election to complete Wagner-Romero's term will be held in the spring.
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
tmpresale.com
The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince in New Orleans, LA Aug 26, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince presale password! This is your best chance to get The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince concert tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this terrific chance to go and see The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince’s concert in New Orleans, LA!!...
L'Observateur
CaneCutters return from World Series
The St. James-based CaneCutters baseball team concluded a four-year journey with a recent World Series appearance at The Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The boys played outstanding ball against very tough competition, going 4-2-1. The final game was bittersweet, as it marked the CaneCutters’ last appearance together before the...
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
