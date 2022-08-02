ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf Reveals How Much Money It Offered Tiger Woods

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
M
2d ago

it is amazing that Tiger Woods refused that much money, but good for him. I think he's absolutely right, people in most any kind of sports need incentive. even people who are not Pros. when I play golf mostly I played against myself. and I've got to give Tiger Woods credit where credit is due.

Michael Delaney
2d ago

LIV is stuck with players who embrace money over competition. Work less for more pay. $120,000 guaranteed even if playing with a kid's golf set.

Debbie Best
1d ago

The lesson here is: 💰 CAN'T buy everything. Morals and Principles is priceless! Kuttos to Tiger Woods👏

