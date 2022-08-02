Built Wonders

Born in Finland in 2006, Discmania has only been in its current digs in Wellington, near Fort Collins, for four years—but already, Coloradans have had a huge impact on one of the sport’s biggest brands. Director of operations Austin Montgomery, a former pro from Longmont, advocated for Discmania’s move here from its previous U.S. headquarters in California. Meanwhile, longtime Discmania-sponsored athletes and Colorado natives Eagle McMahon and Colten Montgomery (Austin’s younger brother) have helped popularize discs such as Discmania’s best-selling FD. “It stands for fairway driver, but we joke that FD also stands for ‘favorite disc,’” Austin says. “You’ll see Eagle McMahon rely on [certain discs] to make him money at tournaments, and people want to throw what Eagle’s throwing.” But it’s a Morrison man named Manny Trujillo who’s greatly responsible for turning certain slabs of Discmania plastic into collectible works of art—ones that often get resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay and Facebook Marketplace and are sometimes auctioned for thousands in fundraisers. Since 2018, Trujillo (a video game animator who has his own disc-golf-inspired gear line, called Soul Crusher) has worked with Discmania’s players to design the logos, called stamps, for their limited-edition signature series discs. We broke down one of Colten’s, the Discmania Montgomery Swirly S-Line PD Lone Howl, to figure out what makes it so special.

