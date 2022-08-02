Built Wonders

www.5280.com
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Wellspring brings intellectual and developmental disability housing to Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
5280.com
8 Historic Architects Every Colorado Design-Lover Should Know and Celebrate
As the building boom continues to change skylines and main streets across Colorado, it can be easy to forget that our state’s architectural roots run deeper than the flashy skyscrapers and boxy condo buildings of recent years For a refresher, we asked a panel of design experts to help us compile a list of notable architects who shaped the Centennial State’s unique design personality.
5280.com
Meow Wolf Officially Recognizes Denver Union
On July 5, employees of Meow Wolf Convergence Station announced they had formed a union under the auspices of the Meow Wolf Workers Collective (MWWC), citing issues including workplace diversity, employment protections, higher wages, and opportunities for career growth in a statement posted on the Meow Wolf Workers Collective website. On Monday, Meow Wolf Convergence Station—the Denver outpost of the popular immersive art company—formally recognized the union.
5280.com
Pin These Local Kitchens to Your Renovation Mood Board
We don’t often imagine a modern-day version of Mad Men’s Don Draper in the kitchen—searing a wagyu steak while sipping his vodka martini. But if he were, he’d be in one just like this sleek Lakewood cookspace. An abundance of one material gives the space a streamlined look: “Walnut is a very traditional wood used in midcentury homes, and by using it for both the floors and millwork, it makes this kitchen feel very integrated into the character of the house,” says Brent Forget of Boss Architecture, the firm that designed this new home by taking cues from the surrounding 1960s-era ranch houses. The cabinetry, fabricated by Aspen Leaf Kitchens, features recessed finger pulls that make it “feel more like custom furniture than cabinets,” Forget says, while leathered White Pearl quartzite countertops provide ample space for meal prep and a dining-height walnut countertop gives the clients’ three children a spot to tackle homework. Smart and suave, just like Draper himself.
5280.com
Fun Things to Do in Denver, August 2 to August 8
Get some midweek stress relief at this recurring yoga series at the Catbird Hotel. Denver Yoga Social instructors will lead yogis through a vinyasa-style sunset class, soundtracked by beats spun by local DJs. Afterwards, guests can continue their relaxation session thanks to an extended happy hour at the Red Barber and free swag from Vibe Foods, Smart Water, and Natalie’s Orchid Juices. Aug. 3–31; Wed 6:30–7:30 p.m.; donation-based, recommended donation of $10–$15.
5280.com
4 Ways to Create a Mid-Mod Vibe in Any Interior Space
This month’s Denver Modernism Week—an annual series of home tours, events, and lectures running from August 19 to 28—is sure to get you dreaming about owning one of the Mile High City’s iconic Atomic Age abodes. Their price tags, though, might soon ruin your fantasy: A 2,215-square-foot house in Englewood’s midcentury-modern-heavy Arapahoe Acres was on the market in June for $1.4 million. But that doesn’t mean a modern vibe is beyond your means. These four pieces from local shops will help transform your fallout shelter into a retreat even the Jetsons would be proud to call home.
5280.com
How to Infuse Your Home with Easy-Breezy Summer Style Year-Round
Thanks to this fresh take on traditional decor by Denver designer Jess Knauf, coastal style feels right at home in Wash Park. Read on for tips about how to get the all-American, summer-at-the-Cape look in your Colorado home, too. The Backstory. Sure, this Wash Park home’s crisp, preppy look is...
5280.com
Inside Veteran Kitchen Designer Mikal Otten’s Tastefully Tailored Greenwood Village Home
One might assume that when professional designers have the chance to personalize their own homes, the process is as simple as cherry-picking favorite details from projects they’ve completed in the past. But not for kitchen designer Mikal Otten. When the owner of Exquisite Kitchen Design decided to overhaul the...
5280.com
Meet the Man Bringing Modern Honduran Food to Denver
Growing up in Honduras, Edwin Sandoval never saw men cooking. Luckily for visitors to his stall inside Greenwood Village’s Grange Hall, that changed when the chef moved to the United States at age 10 in 2002. “That’s one of the things that made me leap into the kitchen, because that cultural stigma of being a man and being in the kitchen [wasn’t there],” Sandoval says. After honing his skills at local spots such as Beatrice & Woodsley, Spuntino, and Brazen, Sandoval felt pulled back to the cuisine of Honduras and started hosting pop-up dinners at venues around the city before opening his first eatery, Xatrucho, this past January. Weekday diners can enjoy shredded brisket, mole-negro-braised chicken tacos, and gluten-free pastelitos (a corn-based Honduran specialty similar to an empanada), but we recommend brunching on Sandoval’s favorite childhood meal: a sweet and savory Honduran breakfast dish he used to eat with his grandmother.
5280.com
Chef Dana Rodriguez Shares the Kitchen Tools She Cherishes Most
When Dana Rodriguez moved to Denver from Mexico in the late 1990s, she applied to work at the iconic Lakewood restaurant Casa Bonita. The management said she wasn’t qualified. Fast-forward to today, and the award-winning restaurateur and chef behind Work & Class, Super Mega Bien, and the new Mexican street food–inspired Cantina Loca is getting ready to relaunch the kitschy Colorado eatery and entertainment venue as its new executive chef and culinary partner. Her aim: to keep the quirkiness (and cliff-diving) intact, but update the menu with authentic, flavorful dishes from Mexico.
5280.com
Fort Collins’ Discmania Makes Some of the World’s Most Coveted Discs
Born in Finland in 2006, Discmania has only been in its current digs in Wellington, near Fort Collins, for four years—but already, Coloradans have had a huge impact on one of the sport’s biggest brands. Director of operations Austin Montgomery, a former pro from Longmont, advocated for Discmania’s move here from its previous U.S. headquarters in California. Meanwhile, longtime Discmania-sponsored athletes and Colorado natives Eagle McMahon and Colten Montgomery (Austin’s younger brother) have helped popularize discs such as Discmania’s best-selling FD. “It stands for fairway driver, but we joke that FD also stands for ‘favorite disc,’” Austin says. “You’ll see Eagle McMahon rely on [certain discs] to make him money at tournaments, and people want to throw what Eagle’s throwing.” But it’s a Morrison man named Manny Trujillo who’s greatly responsible for turning certain slabs of Discmania plastic into collectible works of art—ones that often get resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay and Facebook Marketplace and are sometimes auctioned for thousands in fundraisers. Since 2018, Trujillo (a video game animator who has his own disc-golf-inspired gear line, called Soul Crusher) has worked with Discmania’s players to design the logos, called stamps, for their limited-edition signature series discs. We broke down one of Colten’s, the Discmania Montgomery Swirly S-Line PD Lone Howl, to figure out what makes it so special.
5280.com
4 Techniques for Building a Floral Arrangement Like a Pro
Technically, there’s nothing wrong with a store-bought bouquet. But a lush arrangement like the ones Briana Bosch creates at her Lakewood cutting garden, Blossom and Branch Farm, will score extra praise from your houseguests—or your honey. Here, Bosch offers four techniques she teaches at her flower-arranging workshops so you, too, can nail the floral flourish.
5280.com
What if Real Housewives Came to Denver?
Beverly Hills, New York City, and Atlanta—heck, even Salt Lake City—have all had Real Housewives franchises. What about Denver? Now that we’ve landed one of the world’s most famous celebrity couples, Russell and Ciara Wilson, we decided to assemble a driven, opinionated, and volatile cast around the latter to help launch the series in the Mile High City. Cue the catfights.
5280.com
The Denver-Based Company Looking to Upend the Ticketing Industry
Organizers of this month’s Telluride Mushroom Festival had spent two years looking for a new ticketing platform when, in 2021, they received a call from an Australia-born startup. The company was establishing its U.S. headquarters in Denver and recruiting local events that might be interested in its unique selling points. Would—the mysterious solicitor wondered—lower booking fees, seamless purchasing from a single website, and donations to charity be attractive to fungi fans? The festival soon signed on. “Humanitix just ticked all the boxes,” says Matt Guertin, the festival’s co-operations manager.
5280.com
The Beginner’s Guide to Disc Golf in Denver
At Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course in Memorial Park, just north of Olde Town Arvada, a long line of people snakes back toward the skate park from the first tee pad. There are families with little kids, groups of twentysomething dudes and thirtysomething dudes and sixtysomething dudes, and young couples with their dogs. Holes one through eight reopened in June after a two-month closure to let the grass grow back on that portion of the 18-hole, par-3 course, which was the fourth most popular place to play a round in America in 2021.
5280.com
10 Bucket-List Disc Golf Courses in Colorado
Ask local players about their favorite disc golf courses, and they’ll likely mention layouts well outside of the Mile High City. Although the Denver metro area boasts many free, beginner-friendly disc golf courses, more experienced players often venture away from the city to find challenges like more trees, longer holes, and greater variety in terrain—and, of course, the gorgeous mountain scenery Colorado is known for. The following 10 courses (some public, some private) are destinations worth making the drive to play.
5280.com
Colorado-Born Disc Golfer Kona Panis on Going Pro
Growing up in Littleton, six-year-old Kona Panis could be found handing out player packets at disc golf tournaments organized by her dad, Jeff—a one-time 5280 photographer who is now the marketing director for Southern California–based Innova Disc Golf, one of the sport’s premier disc manufacturers. “I like to say that I got my dad his job,” Panis, now 23, says, “because I got sponsored by Innova first.” Either way, disc golf is a family affair: She’s engaged to Colten Montgomery, a Discmania-sponsored pro from Longmont, and her mom works for Hero Disc USA, a branch of Innova that makes discs for dogs. We caught up with Panis—who recently signed a four-year, $500,000 contract with Dynamic Discs—from the van she and Montgomery (aka Hot KoCo) live in while traveling from one pro tour event to the next.
5280.com
6 Great Disc Golf Stores Around Denver
As the sport of disc golf has exploded in the Denver metro area, local disc golf stores have risen to meet the demand for discs, bags, and other merch, with four new retailers debuting during the pandemic alone. Advanced disc golf players carry lots of discs for specialized scenarios, but all beginners really need is a fairway driver and a putter for shorter, more controlled shots, which can be had for $10 to $20 each. The following shops all have friendly, knowledgeable proprietors who can help you find the gear that’s right for your level and playing style, so we suggest you choose your purveyor based on your other interests.
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
5280.com
The Best Clubs for Joining the Disc Golf Scene in Colorado
Peruse the Facebook pages of any of the Front Range’s disc golf clubs, and you’ll find information about upcoming tournaments, people sharing current course conditions, and banter about the incredible shots pros made over the weekend. More than anything else, though, you’ll see two words: tag match.
5280.com
Aristides K. Maniatis
Dr. Aristides K. Maniatis is honored to have been selected as a 5280 Top Doctor for the 7th consecutive year (2016 to 2022). In 2013, he founded Rocky Mountain Pediatric Endocrinology (RMPE). He leads an outstanding team at RMPE, including Dr. Michaela Koontz and Mako Sather, CPNP. In addition to outpatient clinic visits, RMPE also sees inpatients at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Sky Ridge, and Swedish.
