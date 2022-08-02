ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Kansas brick streets are costly but last 80+ years

Hays is has long been known for its beautiful red brick streets in the downtown area and the older parts of town. But when it comes to repairs on those streets, the city somehow got into the routine of using concrete for the work, according to Toby Dougherty, city manager.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Modernization of GB Events Center continues with new bathrooms

New and shiny is a successful formula for attracting business. Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes wants to ensure the city is putting out its best product to attract visitors. New bathrooms at the front of the Events Center on 10th Street will provide some new shine, and are just another step forward for the facility.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend

From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Government
Great Bend Post

Another RHID approved for more housing in Hays

"A good deal," said Reese Barrick, Hays city commissioner. "A very good deal," agreed Commissioner Sandy Jacobs. With no comment presented during the public hearing Thursday, city commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance creating another RHID (Rural Housing Incentive District) in Hays. The ordinance establishes the RHID at Fourth and Fort,...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (8/1)

Monday, Aug. 1 -- 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Urban Construction#Great Bend Post Plans#Charlie S Place#Dilly Doc#The Starting Line
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/3)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yI6g7G. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Migrating birds not making annual stop at Bottoms due to drought

A construction project and dry conditions continue to conspire to keep Cheyenne Bottoms dry. Storms that were predicted to drop several of inches of moisture in the area late last week instead yielded rain totals of an inch or less around most of Barton County. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said current drought are similar to those experienced 10 years ago.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Two more nighttime fires for HFD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber welcomes Aly’s Dance Studio

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassador Club joined Aly’s Dance Studio staff and students for a ribbon cutting. The Chamber ribbon cutting celebrated the new chamber member, Aly's Dance Studio, and the start of the dance season. Aly's Dance Studio, 1701 K96 Highway, opened on May 11, 2022. Studio owner, Alyson Smith, spoke to the group about her childhood dreams of one day owning a studio and being blessed to see that day come to fruition.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Treasurer receives national finance certification

Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, awarded the Finance Officer Certificate to James Jordan, Treasurer of Barton County. To qualify for the certification, Jordan attended at least 21 hours of public administration training through Wayne State’s Graduate Program in Public Administration. The certificate was awarded at the recent Annual...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion

RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/2) At 3:31 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 190 Road in Hoisington. At 10:16 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 619 Cheyenne View Dr. Unconscious / Fainting. At 3:54 p.m. an unconscious/fainting report was...
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Ally Stocker joins Spectrum team in Great Bend

Spectrum CPA Partners welcomed Ally Stocker to their firm. Ally is a Great Bend native, having graduated from Great Bend High School and Barton Community College. She then went on to Fort Hays State University, graduating in May 2022, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Ally enjoys spending time...
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy