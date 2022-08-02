Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend intersection construction should be done before school
While there are a few walkthroughs to be done yet, the resurfacing project on Broadway Avenue in Great Bend is essentially complete. The reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection still has work to be done but should be complete before students come back to school. The two...
Kansas brick streets are costly but last 80+ years
Hays is has long been known for its beautiful red brick streets in the downtown area and the older parts of town. But when it comes to repairs on those streets, the city somehow got into the routine of using concrete for the work, according to Toby Dougherty, city manager.
Modernization of GB Events Center continues with new bathrooms
New and shiny is a successful formula for attracting business. Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes wants to ensure the city is putting out its best product to attract visitors. New bathrooms at the front of the Events Center on 10th Street will provide some new shine, and are just another step forward for the facility.
Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend
From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
Another RHID approved for more housing in Hays
"A good deal," said Reese Barrick, Hays city commissioner. "A very good deal," agreed Commissioner Sandy Jacobs. With no comment presented during the public hearing Thursday, city commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance creating another RHID (Rural Housing Incentive District) in Hays. The ordinance establishes the RHID at Fourth and Fort,...
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (8/1)
Monday, Aug. 1 -- 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
SPONSORED: Eldridge Fencing - Product Lines - The Showroom
Eldridge Fencing is more than just your Fencing Headquarters at 80 East 10th Street in Great Bend. Eldridge Fencing offers a full showroom of Traeger & Napoleon grills, spices, rubs, grilling pellets, charcoal and everything else you need to cook like a pro!. Stop in at 80 East 10th Street,...
Russell city manager takes to social media to defend pool lifeguards
Russell City Manager Jon Quinday took to social media Thursday, July 28 to defend the decision to close the public pool Aug. 7 and the job the pool's lifeguards do. Quinday's comments came after citizens made remarks of the pool's status this summer and the early August closing date. Read...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/3)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yI6g7G. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Migrating birds not making annual stop at Bottoms due to drought
A construction project and dry conditions continue to conspire to keep Cheyenne Bottoms dry. Storms that were predicted to drop several of inches of moisture in the area late last week instead yielded rain totals of an inch or less around most of Barton County. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said current drought are similar to those experienced 10 years ago.
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Great Bend Chamber welcomes Aly’s Dance Studio
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassador Club joined Aly’s Dance Studio staff and students for a ribbon cutting. The Chamber ribbon cutting celebrated the new chamber member, Aly's Dance Studio, and the start of the dance season. Aly's Dance Studio, 1701 K96 Highway, opened on May 11, 2022. Studio owner, Alyson Smith, spoke to the group about her childhood dreams of one day owning a studio and being blessed to see that day come to fruition.
Barton Co. Treasurer receives national finance certification
Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, awarded the Finance Officer Certificate to James Jordan, Treasurer of Barton County. To qualify for the certification, Jordan attended at least 21 hours of public administration training through Wayne State’s Graduate Program in Public Administration. The certificate was awarded at the recent Annual...
Investigation continues into Reno County gas plant explosion
RENO COUNTY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says their investigation into the April 14 explosion and fire at the Haven Midstream gas facility near Haven is still open. No timeline was given as to when their investigation would conclude but did say that such investigations usually take as long as six months to complete.
Primary day has arrived in Barton Co., polls close at 7 p.m.
Early voting in Barton County began earlier this month, but Election Day has finally arrived. While many races will not be determined until the general election in November, several key local races will be decided by tonight. The constitutional amendment issue regarding abortion will also be decided in today's primary.
Cop Shop (8/2)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/2) At 3:31 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 190 Road in Hoisington. At 10:16 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 619 Cheyenne View Dr. Unconscious / Fainting. At 3:54 p.m. an unconscious/fainting report was...
Ally Stocker joins Spectrum team in Great Bend
Spectrum CPA Partners welcomed Ally Stocker to their firm. Ally is a Great Bend native, having graduated from Great Bend High School and Barton Community College. She then went on to Fort Hays State University, graduating in May 2022, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Ally enjoys spending time...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
