Novavax Available In Frederick County As A COVID-19 Vaccine

Gaithersburg’s Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Adults in Maryland Starting Today
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced all Marylanders 18 years old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, August 1st. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including...
Confusion grows over Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting
Montgomery County officials held a briefing Wednesday to explain why the county and CDC are reporting differing COVID transmission rates. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
Md. 355 Bridge Over Bennett Creek In Frederick County To Reopen
A replacement project has been completed. Looking North from Md. Rt. 355 Bridge (Photo from MODT SHA) Frederick, Md (KM) The Maryland Route 355 bridge over Bennett Creek in Frederick County is set to open this week. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the original span built in 1924 has been replaced. The $20.1 million project began in 2019, and has been completed.
Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Montgomery County Public Schools working to fill 700+ positions before first day of class
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools hosted a one-hour virtual hiring information session Tuesday evening. Representatives from MCPS' Office of Human Resources and Development provided an overview of the school system before answering dozens of employment questions. "Can an MCPS teacher be a coach? Absolutely. A lot of...
Frederick Woman Run Over Intentionally By Vehicle Remains In Trauma Center
Benefit planned for this weekend to help with medical expenses. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A Frederick County mother, Fran Cornell, is living a parent’s worst nightmare. Her daughter Jami, a well-known local barrel racer, was seriously injured by a vehicle. “About 8:30 on Wednesday night, July 13, I...
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Regional Red Cross Chapter Sending Assistance To Eastern Kentucky Following Widespread Flooding
Officials report 37 deaths so far. Washington DC. (KM) – The National Capital and Chesapeake Region of the Red Cross, which includes Frederick County, has sent assistance to eastern Kentucky which has been devastated by flooding. “Immediately after we got news of the devastation and damage and loss of life and property, we did send three disaster workers to eastern Kentucky,” says Ashley Henyan, Communication Director for National Capital and Chesapeake Region of the Red Cross. “That number is up to nine. We are four or five days out from the onset of the disaster.”
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
$10.8M Highway Construction Expansion Project To Begin In Ellicott City
A $10.8 million roadway-widening project in Ellicott City will begin this week, officials say. The project will widen MD 103 between US 29 and Long Gate Parkway, adding a third lane on MD 103 for motorists wishing to access northbound U.S. 29, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With less than a month until students head back to class, public school districts in Maryland are still looking to fill hundreds of teacher positions. Baltimore City Schools said, as of July 25th, it had 645 teacher vacancies. On July 28th, Baltimore County Public Schools reported...
Back To School Event Featuring Frederick County SRO’s Taking Place Next Week
It’s an opportunity to meet and talk with School Resource Officers. Frederick, Md (KM) A back-to-school event is taking place next week sponsored by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Public School System. . Students, their parents, teachers and others can came to Frederick High School, 650 Carroll Street, on Tuesday, August 9th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM to meet with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s School Resource Officers.
Train Accident In Brunswick Wednesday Afternoon
One person was taken to the hospital. Brunswick, Md. (KM) – Emergency personnel from Frederick, Washington and Jefferson Counties were dispatched to the Brunswick MARC station at 201 Maple Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a train accident. Frederick County Fire and Rescue says a tractor trailer was stopped at...
