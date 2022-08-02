Former Pa. dentist found guilty in wife’s death on 2016 African safari

www.pennlive.com
Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
Human Remains In FL Revealed As Killed Missing PA Woman: State Police
Six months after a woman went missing following a double-homicide and arson, the missing persons search has become a homicide investigation according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police on Wednesday, August 3. Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, of Shippensburg, had been missing and was thought to possibly be in...
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Man charged in killing girlfriend's twin daughter, 2, in NJ; mom never said anything: officials
Officials in New Jersey charged a man for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, while the girl’s mother is accused of keeping it quiet for three years, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Tuesday.
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
YouTubers help NJ police arrest 17 by tricking alleged child predators
Seventeen men have been arrested and charged with child luring by the Atlantic City Police after a pair of YouTubers tricked them into believing they were meeting minors for sex
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House speaker, pleads not guilty to DUI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in connection with a May car crash in Northern California’s wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person Wednesday at Napa County...
Argument led to central Pa. father DUI driving SUV into daughter: police
A York County man was intoxicated on several substances when he drove his Toyota 4-Runner into his daughter in May, according to police. After a preliminary hearing last week, an aggravated assault charge was dropped, however simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or serious injury and DUI-related charges remain against Robert Dean Troxel Jr., according to online court dockets.
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
NYPD: Bronx shooting claims the life of 19-year-old from New Jersey
Police have revealed the identity of the victim of a late-July fatal shooting in the Bronx.
Ex-Con Cousins Shot At Police In PA While Fleeing From Armed Robbery: Authorities
One of two 29-year-old cousins has been arrested for the attempted homicide of three members of law enforcement, authorities say. Shadarryl Jones was arrested by Pennsylvania state police on Thursday, July, 28, Pennsylvania state police say. Jones and his cousin Rakeem Jones had been wanted since the pair shot at...
Pennsylvania state police looking for 16-year-old and her 8-month-old
PENNSYLVANIA- The Pennsylvania state police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway and her 8-month old. State police say Aaliya Marie Diaz ran away from her foster residence with her child Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr. Diaz was last seen with her child on 7/31 in Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County. Diaz is described as a white, […]
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
Pa. man who lost hand in blast, fire that destroyed his home given probation
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County man who admitted causing the explosions and fire that destroyed his home last year has been placed on seven years’ probation. Seth A. Magargle, 47, also must pay an insurance company $206,430, which he said Tuesday in county court likely will be impossible because of his limited ability to work.
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
False claims of election fraud aren’t an anomaly; they’re the new normal | Opinion
In 2020, widespread claims of election fraud appeared more than in any election before. This was in part due to President Donald Trump telling America these claims were true, implying he did not actually lose the last election . A majority of the election fraud claims have been disproven, with only 475 cases of fraud among the 25 million votes cast in the six main states, Trump pointed to as fraudulent.
