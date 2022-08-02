Former Pa. dentist found guilty in wife’s death on 2016 African safari

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO