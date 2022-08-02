ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates trade LHP Jose Quintana, RHP Chris Stratton to St. Louis Cardinals

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zr7IP_0h1B8WnO00

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded a pair of veteran pitchers who provided leadership for the starting rotation and bullpen, sending left-handed starter Jose Quintana and right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to the NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals late Monday night.

In return, the Pirates will receive right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and corner infielder Malcom Nunez, who was ranked the Cardinals’ No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 13 by Baseball America.

The Cardinals were searching for a starter to add to their four-man rotation after lefty Steven Matz injured his left knee fielding the ball Saturday night against Cincinnati, and Quintana fit the bill.

The 33-year-old was 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings over 20 starts this season, with 89 strikeouts and 31 walks. He pitched six or more innings five times, including a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on July 23 at PNC Park.

The Pirates signed Quintana to a one-year, $2 million contract with the promise that he could return to the starting rotation after being banished to the bullpen with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants last season. An 11-year veteran, Quintana previously pitched for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs and has a career record of 86-85 with a 3.81 ERA.

• Tim Benz: Good luck to what remains of Pirates roster after trade deadline passes

• Tim Benz: Pirates may not know how to win, but they sure have figured out when to lose

• Pirates deal with trade deadline anxiety, preparing to give more goodbye hugs

Before Quintana tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at PNC Park, Pirates manager Derek Shelton praised his leadership.

“Q came in advertised really good, and he’s better than advertised,” Shelton said. “The thing that really stands out for me is not even the conversations he has, it’s just the way he goes about it every day. You watch it, the focus, the intent to throw strikes, how he takes care of his body, how he prepares.

“When you have a young group of pitchers, sometimes almost watching by osmosis is as important as what they say. And I think what stands out with Q is, he prepares like a professional every day and I think that can wear off and I think we are starting to see that wear off on some of our young pitchers.”

The Pirates included Stratton, who morphed from starter to multi-inning to high-leverage reliever over the past four seasons. Stratton has been inconsistent this season, going 5-4 with a 5.09 ERA and 1.55 WHIP and two saves in 40 2/3 innings over 40 appearances (one start) while striking out 37 and walking 13 for the Pirates.

Shelton suggested over the weekend that Stratton needed to change his pitch repertoire because of familiarity with him within the division.

“I think changing the repertoire of what you use against them – and that tends to happen once you spend three to four years in the same division,” Shelton said. “So you get guys that get a bunch of at-bats against a guy. So the way that we attack that is just making sure maybe we change up the repertoire a little bit.”

A 2012 first-round pick by the San Francisco Giants, Stratton was 15-7 with a 3.98 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 163 games in four seasons with the Pirates. His best season was in 2021, when Stratton was 7-1 with eight saves and tossed 79 1/3 innings over 68 appearances.

Both Oviedo and Nunez are from Havana, Cuba.

Oviedo, 24, is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25 1/3 innings over 14 games (one start), striking out 26 and walking seven for the Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder was 4-2 with a 5.58 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 50 innings over 10 starts for Triple-A Memphis.

Nunez, 21, is ranked the Cardinals’ No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 13 by Baseball America. A corner infielder stuck behind Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker at third base with the Cardinals, he projects as a potential first baseman or designated hitter because of his power and bat speed.

Nunez batted .255/.360/.463 with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 66 RBIs in 86 games for Double-A Springfield this season. The 5-11, 205-pounder signed with the Cardinals for $300,000 in 2016 and won the triple crown in the Dominican Summer League, slashing .415/.497/.774, but struggled to a .183 batting average in 21 games in Low-A and missed the 2020 season.

Nunez bounced back last year, splitting his season between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield. He slashed .285/.351/.453 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 RBIs at Peoria and .257/.330/.371 with five doubles, six homers and 19 RBIs at Springfield.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lindor sparks Mets to 8-5 victory over Braves in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor doubled off the padding atop the outfield wall in center field to drive in two, Edwin Díaz put out a fire for the final two outs and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-5 Saturday in a doubleheader opener. Following consecutive walks to Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, Lindor hit a drive against Tyler Matzek that bounced off the orange home run line and back into play just in front of Citi Field’s home-run apple. Umpires originally ruled it a double, and that call was confirmed via replay. Lindor remained at 19 home runs this season, one shy of his total from all of last season. He had three hits, including an RBI single during a two-run first inning against Jake Odorizzi (4-4). His double stretched New York’s edge to 5-0. Pete Alonso upped his NL-best RBI total to 92 with a single, moving 10 ahead of St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Guardians designate slumping Franmil Reyes for assignment

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday. The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week after batting .213 with nine home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats. Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 -- splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego -- and had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBIs in 2021. He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract and was arbitration eligible. “Franmil wasn’t getting to the fastballs, and the breaking balls he hit were going for singles,” manager Terry Francona said. “There weren’t many home runs. It was tough. It was difficult.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
328
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy