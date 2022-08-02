ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance

By Dave Manoucheri
KCRA.com
 2 days ago
www.kcra.com

Lisa Dasher
2d ago

this has happened to my daughter two months in a row and DSS still hasn't gotten back to her after she had to file police reports and do all the legwork. This is life or death for some people and she's just told to wait it out until they figure out whats going on. Someone is stealing money and it needs to be addressed more seriously and more swiftly.

IloveMyPotus
2d ago

Organized crime.. meaning the government is in on it. I can bet they gave certain people access to this and much more!

Cali User
2d ago

I hope some of those that lost their money are those cheaters that live and work in Mexico and that claim benefits in the USA. .. 🤬

