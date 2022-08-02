Craft Beer Festival Returns During the Final Weeks of Electric Ocean

thrillgeek.com
kennythepirate.com
Popular Disney World transportation deal is extended!
Getting to and from Disney World just got cheaper with the extension of this transportation deal. Disney’s announcement that they were discontinuing free Magical Express transportation left many Guests stressed about how to get to and from their Disney Resort. Many companies rose to the challenge, but Sunshine Flyer goes above and beyond those other companies.
Inside the Magic
Fire Alarm Forces Disney Resort Guests Into Torrential, Dangerous Storm
Rain is a given on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. After all, Walt Disney chose to build his Theme Parks on thousands of acres of land in swampy Florida!. Because they’re located in Central Florida, the Disney Parks are well-equipped for extreme weather, so much so that some Orlando locals book hotel rooms at Walt Disney World Resort to shelter from the worst storms!
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida Zoo to open new train attraction this fall
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced Tuesday that its popular miniature streamliner is set to reopen with a new train coming down the tracks. The new train attraction called "The Champion" is set to open this fall to carry kids and adults on a loop around the Zoo, including views of Florida landscapes, realistic miniature railroad crossings, and the train depot near the zoo's entrance.
thrillgeek.com
Howl-O-Scream Orlando Announces New House and Scare Zone
Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando announced a few more details today about their second annual Howl-O-Scream event. New House: Blood Beckoning – It’s time you learned that not all sirens are the same. Welcome to the underworld, where the abandoned and forgotten dwell in shadows. There’s no turning back now because she’s here, waiting for you. Her name is Scratch, and beauty is in her blood. You have just what she and her disciples need to sustain their allure. It’s racing through your veins right now. Stay sharp, or the next one scratched off the list will be you.
fox35orlando.com
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
click orlando
Brick & Spoon owner turned passion for Cajun-style brunch into Orlando business
MAITLAND, Fla. – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 spoke with the owner of a Louisiana-style restaurant in Maitland. A retirement plan turned into a passion for Kentrail Davis when he made it his mission to bring Louisiana-style Cajun cuisine to Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
click orlando
National Watermelon Day: Here’s a list of watermelon dishes you can find in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Watermelon Day is on Wednesday and to celebrate the special occasion, here is a list of places in Orlando that serve watermelon-inspired dishes. Find out which watermelon treat wins your heart. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Watermelon Dole Whip at Disney...
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
bungalower
Top Chef winner opening new noodle concept in Orlando
According to a report by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, the winner of Season 3 of Top Chef, (and the first Asian winner of the popular cooking competition) Hung Huynh, will be opening a new noodle concept in the Mills 50 district. Chef Huynh, who currently serves as the Director...
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
mynews13.com
Universal Studios to fix Orlando road as it preps path to Epic Universe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios is planning to improve an Orlando road as they get ready for their newest theme park, Epic Universe. Universal Studios plans to make improvements to Carrier Drive. Universal plans to use Carrier Drive as a path for its shuttle buses between its main campus...
dbshores.org
Food Trucks & Live Entertainment Scheduled for Aug. 26
Enjoy gourmet food served out of 14 food trucks, plus live music by Walker & Walker, at the City’s Food Trucks event from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The Food Truck event will be held at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park, 3048 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores. Admission is free. Please bring your own chair!
click orlando
Central Florida-based Kona Poké plans to open Brevard location. Here are the details
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Central Florida-based chain Kona Poké is planning to open its fifth location by the end of 2022 in West Melbourne, according to a news release. The new Kona Poké location is set to open at 1675 W. New Haven Ave., near Melbourne Square Mall, the company said.
From glitz and glam to checkpoints: downtown Orlando’s safety plan represents hard fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether it’s a sign of the times in general or specific to Orlando, the latest shooting and safety measures taken in its wake represent a full circle moment for the downtown Orlando nightlife district – and not in a good way. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando
Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets set to launch Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With three different space companies expected to launch three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast will be busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX are all planning on launching crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast.
click orlando
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
orangeobserver.com
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
