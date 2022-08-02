Bronx DA: Trinitarios Gang Leaders Found Guilty of Murder in Stabbing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz

thebronxchronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Shooter Gets 18 Years in Prison for Murder of Man Caught Leaving Girlfriend’s Apartment
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Rayshawn...
NYC gang members charged for murders, robberies, drug dealing
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sixteen alleged members and associates of a New York City gang were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics and violent gun offenses, including murder and attempted murder, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. The defendants are all suspected members and associates of the Own Every Dollar (OED) gang, a subset of the Trinitarios, […]
NBC New York
NY Man Convicted of Killing Nicki Minaj's Father and Hiding His Car Gets 1 Year in Jail
A Long Island man who was convicted of hitting Nicki Minaj's father with his car, getting out of the vehicle and looking at the victim, then getting back into the car and driving away, has been sentenced to one year in prison, prosecutors said. Charles Polevich, of Mineola, pled guilty...
Brentwood Man Who Raped, Threatened To Kill Foreign National Sentenced
A Long Island man who prosecutors said threatened to kill a foreign national before he raped her will spend the next two decades in prison. Suffolk County resident Pelencho Contrera, age 65, of Brentwood, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 3 after a jury convicted him of multiple sex crimes, including first-degree rape.
NYC gang leaders convicted of machete slaughter of innocent teen boy
A pair of New York City Trinitarios gang leaders were convicted last week of the caught-on-video machete slaughter of an innocent 15-year-old boy four years ago in a tragic case of mistaken identity, officials announced Friday. The boss of Trinitario subset "Los Sures" Diego Suero, 33, and his second-in-command, Frederick...
2 men shot, 1 critically in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody: NYPD
A person of interest is in custody after a Brooklyn shooting left one man critically wounded in the head and another shot in the arm on Wednesday.
Bronx shooting: Man sought in connection to Claremont homicide
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder after slashing boyfriend’s neck during dispute in Calverton
A Queens woman has been charged with attempted murder after she slashed her boyfriend’s neck with a weapon during an altercation in Calverton, according to Riverhead Police. Police said Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Police received a call to respond to a residence on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton where Garcia Vargas’ then-boyfriend, Daniel Saaverra, 58, also of Queens, sought assistance for a wound to his neck.
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg: Immigration Lawyer Sentenced to 1-3 Years in State Prison
Carlos Moreno Defrauded Undocumented Immigrants Through Unlicensed Practice of Law and the “10-Year Green Card” Scam. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of New York City-based immigration lawyer, CARLOS MORENO, 61, for unlicensed practice of law, through which he collected thousands of dollars in legal fees from undocumented immigrants. Between September 2017 – when Moreno was suspended from the bar – and late September 2018, Moreno took on new clients, practiced law, and gave legal advice to scores of undocumented immigrants. In some instances, even predating his suspension, MORENO defrauded clients by falsely claiming that undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for over a decade could secure legal status, a fraud known as the “10-Year Green Card Scam.” As a result, some of his clients were unknowingly placed at risk of removal from the U.S. MORENO pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree and Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been Disbarred, Suspended, or Convicted of a Felony. He was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison.
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Estranged boyfriend arrested in murder of LI woman shot at luxury apartment building
Mark E. Small, 55, was arrested Tuesday night in the death of Marivel Estevez, 39, who was discovered dead inside her apartment at The Allure Mineola in Mineola on Saturday morning.
Ex-correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs, alcohol into Brooklyn federal prison
A federal correctional officer allegedly smuggled drugs and alcohol to inmates at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center in exchange for $10,000, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say
The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said. The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.
Homeless man arrested after fatally shooting woman he was staying with in Queens: NYPD
Officials arrested a homeless man who they said fatally shot a woman in Queens on Monday morning, according to authorities.
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced to 47 months in prison for role in conspiracy to distribute heroin fentanyl from drug mill in NY to NJ
NEW JERSEY – A Bronx, New York, man was sentenced today to 47 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl from a drug mill in the Bronx to locations in New Jersey, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Reimon Genao Rosario, 25,...
Women beaten as Queens cinema spat descends into chaos; 4 sought
The two victims, ages 33 and 29, were seeing an evening show at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street when the group got into an argument with them mid-movie.
Correction officer attacked in Bellevue Hospital prison ward
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee attacked a correction officer at Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward on Monday night, officials said. The Department of Correction intends to pursue assault charges in the case, a spokesperson said. Benny Boscio, president of the union representing officers, called for the district attorney to prosecute to “the fullest extent of […]
