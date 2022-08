SeaWorld Orlando is serving up an incredible party for craft beer lovers this summer. The park’s Craft Beer Festival is back and included with park admission, running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from August 5 to September 5. The festival also starts earlier in the day than ever before, running from noon until one hour before the park closes on event days. Guests can taste more than 100 beverage offerings, which include a mix of domestic and local Florida favorites paired with several delectable food samplings. If beer is not what guests are looking for, there are several wines and signature frozen cocktails to help them cool off. And to top it all off, festive entertainment will keep the party going all day long.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO