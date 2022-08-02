ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Announces Finalists for New Police Chief

There are now five finalists in the selection process for Denton's new Chief of Police, the City of Denton announced Tuesday. City Manager Sara Hensley announced the five finalists for the position Tuesday afternoon:. Darren Steele, Assistant Police Chief, Irving, Texas. Elvia Williams, Police Chief (ret.), Richton Park, Illinois. Darren...
DENTON, TX
therockwalltimes

Edward Fowler named Rockwall Interim Police Chief

Rockwall City Manager Mary Smith has named Edward Fowler as interim Chief of the Rockwall Police Department. Former Police Chief Max Geron recently retired from the position. Chief Fowler began his law enforcement career with the Rockwall PD in 1990, serving in a number of leadership roles over the years, most recently as Assistant Police Chief since 2020.
fox4news.com

Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, TX
Rowlett, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Rowlett, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to consider ordinance in response to rise in catalytic converter thefts

Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Police respond to intoxication manslaughter incident on McKinney roadway

According to community crime map data for July 18-31, McKinney Police Department officers worked 20 incidents involving theft, 8 burglaries, 6 aggravated assault and one incident of intoxication involving manslaughter. At 8:06 p.m., July 28, police responded to an intoxication incident involving manslaughter on a roadway at the intersection of...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses.  Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation. 
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Police Records#Criminal Justice#National University
WFAA

'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers

ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2200 Medical District

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
DALLAS, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other. 
FORT WORTH, TX
therockwalltimes

therockwalltimes

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!

 http://www.therockwalltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy