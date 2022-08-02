therockwalltimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Rowlett names Michael Denning Chief of Police
After a comprehensive nationwide search, the City of Rowlett has named Michael Denning as Chief of Police. A seasoned law enforcement professional with over 23 years of experience, including more than ten years in supervisory, management, and command positions, Chief Denning comes to Rowlett from Henderson, Nevada, where he most recently served as Deputy Police Chief. Henderson is the second largest city in Nevada with a population of over 350,000 residents and a police department with 480 sworn officers and 220 professional staff employees.
fox4news.com
Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses. Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation.
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers
ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2600 Quinto Dr
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The preliminary investigation determined prior to being shot, the male suspect was harassing the neighborhood and attempted to break into several cars. The suspect threatened to kill one homeowner...
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
Burleson police searching for missing juvenile
Burleson police are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around 10 a.m. Police said Mary Lauren Rogers was last seen in the area of Schumacher Drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail
A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to consider ordinance in response to rise in catalytic converter thefts
Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
fox4news.com
Judge to sentence Wylie man for role in Capitol riot
Today a Collin County man will learn how long he'll spend in prison after being convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Guy Reffitt was turned in by his own son but his wife stands by him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
Iman Shumpert Arrested On Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport, Glock Magazine Also Found In His Bag
Iman Shumpert was arrested for felony weed possession after he was caught with ounces of weed at the Dallas airport.
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Injured in Fort Worth Crash That Ends on Top of Parked Cars
Two people are injured and property is damaged after a car landed on top of several parked vehicles during a Fort Worth crash on Tuesday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred when a car was speeding near 6036 Brentwood Stair Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said. On July...
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
therockwalltimes
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!http://www.therockwalltimes.com
Comments / 0