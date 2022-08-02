Expert: This primary is serious test for the direction of the GOP

www.wnem.com
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Matthew Bierlein handily defeated incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in a Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary battle, the Associated Press reported. With most of the precincts reporting, Bierlein was receiving nearly double the votes of Wakeman when the AP called the race shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
abc12.com
Michigan counties work to get election results right
GENESEE CO, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
WNEM
Michigan GOP: Staff member threatened on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Republican Party stated one of its staff members received violent threats on Election Day. The Michigan GOP released the following statement about the incident:. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from...
November rematch awaits Dicken, Cottington-Heath in election for Saginaw County judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — Voters in November will choose between Brittany Dicken and Megan Cottington-Heath in the race for the Saginaw County Circuit Court seat. The two candidates emerged from a field of five after voters endorsed them in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election. In the nonpartisan battle, the top two vote recipients advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeats attorney Ed Czuprynski in Bay County Clerk primary
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s current county clerk won the Democratic primary on Aug. 2, ensuring that she moves forward to the November election. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary, based on unofficial results. Zanotti will progress to the Nov. 8 general election to face Republican Janis Taylor, who had no opponent in the primary.
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order to recreate the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, which is tasked with developing and reviewing the state’s juvenile justice plan. Two members on the committee are from the mid-Michigan area. “You know, I’m really grateful for the...
Genesee County voters narrow list of candidates for circuit court bench seat
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, narrowed down the list of candidates to replace Circuit Court Judge Duncan Beagle’s seat on the bench. In a race of three nonpartisan candidates, Dawn Weier racked up 21,348 votes, Mary Hood tallied 20,098 votes and Rebecca Jurva-Brinn brought in 13,975 votes, according to the unofficial vote totals listed on the Genesee County Clerk’s office website.
Former commissioner defeats local businessman in Bay County Board 7th District Republican primary
BAY CTY, MI - A Bay County businessman faced off against a former commissioner in the Aug. 2 primary for the chance to run as the Republican candidate for a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Chuckie Militello Jr. and Dennis Poirier competed in the primary for...
Again, voters reject Saginaw County Michigan State University Extension tax
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time in three years, voters turned down a millage proposal that would have supported Saginaw County’s Michigan State University Extension program. The final tally: 21,166 votes against the millage versus 18,749 votes in favor of it.
Here are the primary election winners in Genesee County commissioner races
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- All seven incumbent members of the county Board of Commissioners on the ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 2, won primary elections with one surviving a near upset in the newly redrawn district that includes Flushing and Clayton townships. Commissioner Meredith Davis, R-Flushing Twp., won the Republican primary...
WNEM
Linden polling place evacuated
LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A polling location in the city of Linden was evacuated on election day. The city clerk’s department stated it is working to ensure the integrity of the election given the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. The city clerk’s department has been in contact with the Bureau...
Race tight in primary fight for Saginaw County Circuit Court judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — As of about 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, one of the candidates in the five-person primary election for the Saginaw County 10th Circuit Court seat was ahead by a substantial number of votes. Meanwhile, the race for a critical second-place slot remained tight. The top two...
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
