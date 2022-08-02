Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood

www.kolotv.com
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in northeast Reno prowling cases arrested
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the past two weeks, a prowler stalked a northeast Reno neighborhood peering in windows, entering one home and setting residents’ nerves on edge. But a traffic stop may have restored a sense of calm and security. It began with a pair of disturbing incidents, teenage...
KOLO TV Reno
Man accused of prowling northeast Reno neighborhood arrested
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of peeping into homes and prowling around a northeast Reno neighborhood is now in custody. According to the Reno Police Department, two similar incidents were reported in the area of E. 9th Street on July 13 and 14. Witnesses say a man attempted to contact young girls from outside their windows.
KOLO TV Reno
Teen arrested for damaging parks in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly damaging two local parks. The Sparks Police Department says that it received a report of someone driving recklessly through parks in the Wingfield Springs area around 3 a.m. on July 31. Officers discovered thousands of dollars in damage at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park. Most of the damage was reportedly done to landscaping and sod used for recreational activities.
KOLO TV Reno
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
kion546.com
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD). “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety...
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
KOLO TV Reno
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies partnered for a joint operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in the Reno-Sparks area, which resulted in several arrests and dozens of citations. 77 officers and other staff from Reno and Sparks Police, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada...
KOLO TV Reno
Hot August Nights
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot August Nights is back. This week is your chance to see some classic cars across the Biggest Little City. You can almost step back in time by walking down the rows of the hundreds of cars that have all converged on northern Nevada this week.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire investigating early morning garage fire on Foley Way
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a garage fire at a house on Foley Way. Crews responded just after 4:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 to find the garage fully-involved with flames. According to RFD, all people inside the residence evacuated and no injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Car Rolls Away, Crashes Through Incline Village Dispensary
A car crashed through the front window of an Incline Village dispensary on Tuesday and it was caught on tape!. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of the crash which narrowly missed the clerk working at the NuLeaf Tahoe dispensary, just after 1 p.m. Deputies say a woman...
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s deputies responded to variety of calls at the fair, but primarily altercations
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the fairgrounds during the Plumas Sierra County Fair more than a dozen times — eight of which involved physical fights or verbal disputes. One of the fights ended with an individual suffering head trauma and being airlifted out of the area for care.
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured Two-Car Collision at Mae Anne Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 3, 2022) – Sunday night, at least three people sustained injuries after a two-car collision at Mae Anne Avenue. The incident took place on July 24th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the entrance to Coit Plaza. According to reports, a collision between two vehicles happened after...
Nevada Appeal
Fallon man, woman agree to plea deal
Two Fallon residents who were originally charged earlier this year with murder and three other counts pleaded guilty earlier this month in Tenth Judicial District Court to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Judge Thomas Stockard released Robert Shannon Collins Jr. and Torri Anne Gibbs on their own recognizance, and...
mynews4.com
Construction equipment sparked 17-acre Kinney Fire Monday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire has been 100% contained. The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) team says sparks from a power saw caused the fire which spread onto the surrounding vegetation in the area as workers cut pavers. Some wood fences were damaged,...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings June 27 through July 3
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Hill, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Robert Hoyland, Fallon PD; New...
Comments / 7