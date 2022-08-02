Meet Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect, and Reno Aces superstar, Corbin Carroll

www.kolotv.com
Nevada announces 7-member Athletic Hall of Fame class for 2022
Nevada announced the seven-member class of 2022, which will be inducted into the Wolf Pack Athletics Hall of Fame this September. The Nevada class of 2022 features: Sam Bias (softball, 2007-10), Bill Bonsall (football, 1985-88), Ryan Church (baseball, 1997-2000), Bridget Galvin Brush (women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, 1973-77), Faron Hand (men’s basketball, 1994-97), David...
informnny.com
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy Downpour Swamps Reno Area and Markleeville
What's happening in Downtown Reno during August. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
KOLO TV Reno
Hot August Nights
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot August Nights is back. This week is your chance to see some classic cars across the Biggest Little City. You can almost step back in time by walking down the rows of the hundreds of cars that have all converged on northern Nevada this week.
KOLO TV Reno
Wednesday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More rain on the way and flood watches in effect. Reno, Carson City and south of Highway 50 under a flood watch. A flood emergency in the Markleeville area and the Tamarack Fire burn scar until 7:30 pm. Chances for thunderstorms near Reno in the afternoons today through Friday.
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
Nevada Appeal
Sacramento rockers return to headline Carson City
One of last year’s opening bands at the Levitt AMP show is stepping into the headlining spot this year. Bad Mother Nature comes to Carson City on Saturday as part of the concert series and they bring their version of rock music from Sacramento. CLIMBING THE LADDER. The band...
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrating jazz and art in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Jazz and Beyond Music and Art Festival returns to the Capital City this week. The 17-day festival includes more than two dozen events and featuring more than 100 performers. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect this year and some of the other big events coming to town.
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
KOLO TV Reno
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 P.M. UPDATE: The number of NV Energy customers without power has dropped to 6,312. Power for most of them is expected to be restored by early Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: About 5,800 NV Energy customers are without power in the south end of Spanish Springs and about...
anash.org
Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada
Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
KOLO TV Reno
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrating Whiskey Harvest season at Frey Ranch Distillery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada is home to one of the few whiskey producers, who grow 100% of their grains on site. The Frey Ranch family has been growing high-quality grains in Northern Nevada for over 160 years, including all the classic whiskey grains. Frey Ranch Distillery was founded in 2006, by Colby Frey, 5th generation Nevada farmer, and his wife Ashley; creating a true ‘’ground-to-glass” whiskey experience.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe Investigates: father demands change after delayed response to Great Clips crash
Reno, NEV — It was a frantic scene as a car slammed into the Great Clips Salon on South Meadows Parkway in early June. Emergency crews responded, but not the closest one. There is a Truckee Meadows (Washoe County) fire station is less than a mile from that Great Clips. But the salon is within city of Reno boundaries so the call went to the closest Reno fire station,
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
Sierra Sun
Final judgement: Olympic Valley development shot down, but new plan may be submitted this year
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A California court last week issued its final judgment in the long-running fight against massive development in Olympic Valley, but the developer is working to iron out the issues and may submit an adjusted plan in the fall. The court ordered all approvals of the...
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
KOLO TV Reno
Man accused of prowling northeast Reno neighborhood arrested
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of peeping into homes and prowling around a northeast Reno neighborhood is now in custody. According to the Reno Police Department, two similar incidents were reported in the area of E. 9th Street on July 13 and 14. Witnesses say a man attempted to contact young girls from outside their windows.
