PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jose Quintana is headed to St. Louis.

The Pirates and Cardinals finalized a trade centered around the left-handed pitcher. Pitcher Johan Oviedo and infielder Malcom Nuñez are headed to Pittsburgh while pitcher Chris Stratton is headed to St. Louis with Quintana.

Quintana has a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates this season. He signed a one-year deal with the Pirates in the offseason.