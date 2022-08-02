Tiffany’s New Collection Could Be the Most Expensive Public Sale in NFT History

cryptopotato.com
Related
PopSugar
The BaubleBar Friends and Family Sale Includes All the Brand's Bestsellers
If you're like us, you love shopping for jewelry. It's the ultimate accessory, and adding a little something sparkly to our everyday look makes us smile. Even jeans and sneakers can be more elevated with the addition of a cool necklace or fun pair of earrings. BaubleBar is one of our favorite brands because its jewelry is gorgeous but not too pricey, though you'd never know it from the naked eye. It looks expensive and eye-catching, but most pieces are under $150, and the jewelry is easily personalized, which we love. This week only, BaubleBar is having a friends and family sale, where you can take 25 percent off the entire site using the code FF25. Yes, you read that right.
New York Post
Tiffany & Co. will turn NFTs into $50K custom pendants
No, you haven’t gotten punked. Tiffany & Co. will now turn CryptoPunk non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into custom pendants — to the tune of $50,000. The jewelry company announced its latest NFT endeavor — dubbed NFTiff — on Sunday when they also revealed customers could transform their CryptoPunk NFTs into their very own “bespoke pendant handcrafted by Tiffany & Co artisans.”
CNET
Get Up to 50% Off at Ulta, Plus Choose a Free Gift With Any $50 Online Purchase
Calling all beauty queens: Ulta's Forever Fabulous Sale is here, and it's one you won't want to miss. For two days only, get up to 50% off select brands and products, plus choose a free gift with any $50 online purchase while supplies last. Select items at Urban Decay, It Cosmetics, Estee Lauder, Live Tinted, Philosophy, Armani and Lancome are all on sale during this event. Entire product lineups from brands like Juice Beauty, Dermablend, The Body Shop and Kate Somerville are on sale as well. It'll be hard not to splurge on so many good deals, so we've rounded up some of the best deals.
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manufacturers that supply lock cases and devices to chain stores have seen their businesses boom.
These days, it feels like many stores are fortresses.Most of the products on the drug store shelf are behind lock and key, even everyday items such as deodorant, toothpaste, candy, dish detergent, soap and aluminum foil. Manufacturers that supply lock cases and devices to chain stores have seen their businesses boom.Walgreens and Rite Aid have said that the problem of organized retail crime -- rings of criminals that steal products from stores and then often resell them on online marketplaces -- is causing them to lock more products up and close some stores.Locking up their shelves is a last resort for stores,...
voguebusiness.com
Coming soon: The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi
Join the Vogue Business team at our first in person event hosted in Singapore. The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi, will take place 8 September from 9am-1:30pm (SGT). More information will be released shortly. Sign up for the newsletter or...
TechCrunch
MarqVision grabs $20M to nab counterfeiters with an AI-powered IP protection platform
MarqVision has built an AI-powered intellectual property (IP) protection platform that monitors both e-commerce marketplaces and digital content, automatically detecting counterfeits and removing them from online sales and distribution. And now, the startup has raised $20 million in Series A funding to continue expanding its platform. The company, based in...
Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022
Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
[PRESS RELEASE – Tampa, United States, 1st August 2022]. Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid” platform. This metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds including Decentraland and The Sandbox, allowing brands to deploy assets and experiences on demand. Its decentralized approach aggregates the best builders to provide unparalleled quality and cost savings to brands pioneering the metaverse.
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
Keep your dorm spotless with these 25 items under $25
Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 25 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $25.
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
The Under-$30 Expandable Organizer That’ll Turn Any Wall Into a Mini Utility Closet
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I made the move from New York City to the suburbs a little over a year ago, I expected so many of my household pain points to just disappear. As many of us know, city living often comes hand in hand with snug spaces, and, after a decade of cramming as much life as I could into 400 square feet, I was ready to have a little room to breathe. I had big dreams of a walk-in pantry, a mudroom where I wouldn’t have to stare at my coat and boots all winter long, and a utility closet that kept all my cleaning supplies neat and tidy.
ETOnline.com
Save up to 60% On Furniture and Outdoor Décor at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale Happening Right Now
If you've been looking for an excuse to update your home, the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon offers discounted home essentials from appliances to area rugs and even patio furniture. Happening now, Wayfair is hosting its limited-time 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale, which features thousands of deals in every category and fast shipping on select items.
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
New Data: Mobile Shopping Still Underutilized by UK Consumers Despite Merchant Efforts
United Kingdom shoppers have yet to fully realize the power of the smartphone, as brick-and-mortar shoppers in the country use smartphones 16% less than consumers in other countries to enhance their in-store shopping experiences. Nevertheless, those smartphones just might be the key to helping U.K. merchants win their business. For...
Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences at FN’s CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and co-founder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, SVP and GMM of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at Saks; and Amina Means, creative director and founder of Nalebe, sat down with FN style director Shannon Adducci...
pymnts.com
Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text
Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
Save up to 40% in Aldi’s summer sale with discounts on garden furniture, sports gear and more
From premium beauty dupes and garden furniture to camping essentials and summer sports gear, Aldi’s budget products have grown the supermarket a cult following – and now, you can save up to 40 per cent on Specialbuys in its annual summer sale.Perfect timing for those looking to spruce their garden up before the end of the summer, the sale includes plenty of Aldi’s coveted outdoor range, as well as golfing and cycling kit.Whether you’ve had your eye on the supermarket’s inflatable hot tub, its sell-out pizza oven, rattan garden furniture set or kids’ balance bikes, there’s no better time to...
American Express® Launches Digital, Cross-Border Payment Solution for U.S. Small Businesses
American Express® (NYSE: AXP), the leading Small Business Card issuer in the U.S. 1, today announced American Express Global Pay – a new digital solution that enables U.S. businesses to securely 2 make domestic and international business-to-business (B2B) payments. Through this new digital solution, business customers can send payments funded from their business bank account to their suppliers in more than 40 countries, across a range of currencies, using a simple, mobile-friendly platform. Eligible customers can also earn Membership Rewards® points on their foreign exchange payments. 3 American Express Global Pay is currently available to eligible U.S. American Express Small Business Card Members.
Comments / 0