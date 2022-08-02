Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary

(The Center Square) – The number of shootings in the City of Seattle in 2021 represented a 10 year high, but 2022 is on pace for even higher numbers. There were more than double the amount of shootings in 2021 (174) as compared to 2013 (70). In the current year, the number of shootings is on pace to pass the 2021 total.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO