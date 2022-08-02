Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont Street curfew

www.fox5vegas.com
Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposed 21 and under curfew for Fremont Street is on hold, according to city officials. Mayor Carolyn Goodman first proposed the curfew after at least two violent incidents at the Fremont Street Experience: a deadly shooting on June 19 and another shooting early on July 4.
East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks
One East Las Vegas man is calling on city officials to fix dangerous sidewalks. Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving.
Proposed ordinance would set a curfew for anyone under 21 in Downtown Vegas
The Las Vegas City Council discussed limiting access to the Fremont Street experience to anyone under the age of 21 during certain times.
Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class. As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts...
Clark County commissioners make changes to ordinance that bans convicted criminals from the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is a popular spot for tourists to hang out and enjoy different activities. The county is now cracking down, making sure its visitors are safe while on the strip by making changes to its “order out corridor” by banning some convicted criminals.
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
Settlement of Badlands dispute ‘at impasse,’ Las Vegas councilwoman says
A reported settlement between developers and the City of Las Vegas over the site of the former Badlands Golf Course was scrapped on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats performed across decades at Las Vegas show rooms. The owner of the downtown Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live was interested in having the magician perform at his theater on Fremont Street. “I visited the animals. I saw...
Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?
An iconic piece of history was demolished weeks ago drawing mixed reactions from those living near the Hartland Mansion.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
City of Henderson works to conserve water by removing and replacing grass at its parks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is removing the grass at Silver Springs Park and replacing it with a drought-tolerant grass called hybrid Bermuda. The drought has had a significant impact on many areas and the city of Henderson is doing its part in helping conserve water.
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals. Can Nevada handle a monkeypox emergency? Las Vegas doctor shares concerns as state prepares. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
US-95 lanes reopened after flooding near Boulder City
Several miles of US-95 south of Boulder City were closed for several hours Monday because of flash flooding.
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
news3lv.com
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Two new schools open in Downtown Las Vegas
The schools will provide specialized education for children with limited English and job training for construction technology and advanced manufacturing.
newsfromthestates.com
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Thrillist
The Best Speakeasy Bars in Las Vegas
From sports bars to cocktail dens and pool parties, Las Vegas is full of great bars, but sometimes you want to enjoy a drink in a place where character, style, and discretion are held in high regard. The best worst-kept secret in Sin City isn't the bodies buried in the desert (allegedly). It's the wave of speakeasy-style bars that have emerged in recent years, taking inspiration from the Prohibition era when booze was served on the sly. And while the new Roaring 20's haven't been as carefree as their predecessor, a good, stiff cocktail helps life’s troubles go by a little easier. So check out the best secret speakeasy bars in Las Vegas. We'll give you the rundown on not only the drinks and atmosphere, but how to get there and if needed, talk your way inside.
