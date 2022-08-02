ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont Street curfew

By Dani Masten
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposed 21 and under curfew for Fremont Street is on hold, according to city officials. Mayor Carolyn Goodman first proposed the curfew after at least two violent incidents at the Fremont Street Experience: a deadly shooting on June 19 and another shooting early on July 4.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fremont Street#Shooting#Curfew#Art#Ogden Carson Main#Nevada Brew Works#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief

Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
NEVADA STATE
Thrillist

The Best Speakeasy Bars in Las Vegas

From sports bars to cocktail dens and pool parties, Las Vegas is full of great bars, but sometimes you want to enjoy a drink in a place where character, style, and discretion are held in high regard. The best worst-kept secret in Sin City isn't the bodies buried in the desert (allegedly). It's the wave of speakeasy-style bars that have emerged in recent years, taking inspiration from the Prohibition era when booze was served on the sly. And while the new Roaring 20's haven't been as carefree as their predecessor, a good, stiff cocktail helps life’s troubles go by a little easier. So check out the best secret speakeasy bars in Las Vegas. We'll give you the rundown on not only the drinks and atmosphere, but how to get there and if needed, talk your way inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy