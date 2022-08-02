Mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City

www.kctv5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mental health...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olathe East Shooting: Safety update on agenda
Olathe School District's board of education to hear an update on the internal investigation into the shooting at Olathe East High School.
KCTV 5
Kansas City makes top 5 for decreases in unemployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City is among the top cities in the nation for decreases in unemployment. With inflation remaining high in the U.S. and 372,000 jobs gained in June, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, it released its updated rankings for Changes in Unemployment Rate by City - and Kansas City made the top five.
KCTV 5
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
KCTV 5
Tomahawk Creek Trail open to visitors again following repairs
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Tomahawk Creek Trail is open to visitors again after repairs were made following summer storms. According to Overland Park Parks and Recreation, maintenance crews have been working to repair it since it was damaged near St. Andrews Golf Club earlier this summer. That is near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Treat your dog to a pool day at these Kansas City-area spots
Dogs owners will get a chance to go to several pools in the Kansas City region to help cool off their dogs and splash in the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs after 35 years
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old ban on the Pit bull breed has been lifted in Excelsior Springs. “I’m surprised that people have Pit bull bans in general,” said Kristee, a groomer at K-9 Clips Stay and Play in Excelsior Springs. Kristee has a little soft spot...
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Kansas City Police search for child’s guardians
Kansas City police found a 4 or 5 year-old boy wandering near East 108th Street and March Avenue. Officers are trying to locate his guardians.
KCTV 5
KCPD working homicide near downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are on the scene of a homicide that happened near downtown Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. No other information was immediately available. KCTV5 will update this story as more we gather...
KCPD locates parent of found child Tuesday
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located a parent of a 4-5 year old boy found in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another national report - this time from LawnLove.com - has ranked Topeka’s housing market among the most affordable in the nation. Lawn Love says renters have felt the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it even more difficult than ever to save for a home. With the median rent in the U.S. surpassing $2,000 per month, it said it compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022′s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent.
KCTV 5
KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program
A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. |. There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about...
KCTV 5
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 35-year-old...
Comments / 0