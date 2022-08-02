ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Idaho State Journal

North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres

A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road

Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

One Sustains Minor Injuries in North Lewiston RV Fire

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department responded to two separate fires Thursday afternoon. The first fire involved a motorhome and surrounding trees in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue North. Crews were dispatched at 4:26 p.m., for a reported vehicle and brush fire. First arriving crews found a motorhome fully involved in flames and the surrounding brush and trees were beginning to ignite. The brush fire and motorhome fire were quickly knocked down preventing any further extension. The motorhome was a total loss of approximately $7,500. One person, who was working on the vehicles, received minor burns and was transported by private vehicle to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Big Country News

Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson

KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

North Fork Ranger District Announces Temporary Leadership Change

KAMIAH - On August 1, Chris Noyes began his temporary assignment as Acting District Ranger for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' North Fork Ranger District. Noyes steps in for Andrew Skowlund, who recently received a temporary promotion as Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest in Coeur d'Alene.
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, July 30, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. vehl is a 2001 lexus gry in color. southbound. needs a tow. -------------------------------------------- 22-L11623 Abandoned Vehicle. Incident Address: 400 block of 24TH ST N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Big Country News

13+ Great Danes Rescued from Local Residence by Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Fosters Needed

LEWISTON - On the morning of July 27th, Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel were called to the scene of a hoarding situation involving 13 Great Danes on Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston. The organization says there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. They need help with food, straw, vet care, and more. Two of the dogs appear to have been living outside in a kennel, and the rest were living in a garage in filth. The owner passed away so help was needed as quickly as possible.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
Big Country News

23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston

LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River

GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

