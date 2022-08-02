LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department responded to two separate fires Thursday afternoon. The first fire involved a motorhome and surrounding trees in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue North. Crews were dispatched at 4:26 p.m., for a reported vehicle and brush fire. First arriving crews found a motorhome fully involved in flames and the surrounding brush and trees were beginning to ignite. The brush fire and motorhome fire were quickly knocked down preventing any further extension. The motorhome was a total loss of approximately $7,500. One person, who was working on the vehicles, received minor burns and was transported by private vehicle to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

5 DAYS AGO