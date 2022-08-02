www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Two Structures Lost in Tuesday Evening Fire on Tammany Creek Road, GoFundMe Set Up for Those Affected
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at just after 6:00 p.m., multiple fire units responded to Tammany Creek Road, near Rosenkrantz road for reports of a fire with heavy smoke showing. Lapwai Volunteer Fire Crews, Nez Perce County Fire and Wheatland Fire units all responded to the scene along...
North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres
A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
Asotin County Fire Marshal Enacts Burn Ban in Asotin County
CLARKSTON - On Monday, August 1, 2022, Asotin County Fire Marshal Karst Riggers implemented a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Asotin County, effective immediately. Propane fire rings and propane or charcoal grills are still allowed. Campfires at Chief Timothy Park are also still allowed as a statewide ban has not been issued.
One Sustains Minor Injuries in North Lewiston RV Fire
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department responded to two separate fires Thursday afternoon. The first fire involved a motorhome and surrounding trees in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue North. Crews were dispatched at 4:26 p.m., for a reported vehicle and brush fire. First arriving crews found a motorhome fully involved in flames and the surrounding brush and trees were beginning to ignite. The brush fire and motorhome fire were quickly knocked down preventing any further extension. The motorhome was a total loss of approximately $7,500. One person, who was working on the vehicles, received minor burns and was transported by private vehicle to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center
CLARKSTON - The 2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will be held Sunday, August 21 from noon to 2:00pm. It's sure to be a SPLASHING good time! $5 suggested donation fee per dog (humans free). Dogs are required to bring their owners. Aquatic...
Wednesday Afternoon Fire at Home Near Orofino Quickly Knocked Down
OROFINO - Just past 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at 397 Timber Rim Drive, southeast of Orofino. The home owners, John and Vicki Russell, reported the fire had started in the dryer vent but had quickly spread to the structure. Clearwater County Deputies were first...
Missing Person: 71-Year-Old Randy Jackson
KAMIAH, ID - Family members are searching for 71-year-old Randy Jackson, of Kamiah. The family says he was last seen in the Lewiston area on Saturday, July 30 and was driving a green 1995 GMC Suburban. The vehicle reportedly has no plate but does have a "We The People" bumper sticker.
North Fork Ranger District Announces Temporary Leadership Change
KAMIAH - On August 1, Chris Noyes began his temporary assignment as Acting District Ranger for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' North Fork Ranger District. Noyes steps in for Andrew Skowlund, who recently received a temporary promotion as Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest in Coeur d'Alene.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, July 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. vehl is a 2001 lexus gry in color. southbound. needs a tow. -------------------------------------------- 22-L11623 Abandoned Vehicle. Incident Address: 400 block of 24TH ST N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
13+ Great Danes Rescued from Local Residence by Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Fosters Needed
LEWISTON - On the morning of July 27th, Idaho Animal Rescue Network personnel were called to the scene of a hoarding situation involving 13 Great Danes on Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston. The organization says there are numerous minor injuries, no vaccines, no spay/neuters, possible pregnancies, and more. They need help with food, straw, vet care, and more. Two of the dogs appear to have been living outside in a kennel, and the rest were living in a garage in filth. The owner passed away so help was needed as quickly as possible.
Guest Hits Jackpot for Over $191,000 at Clearwater River Casino
LEWISTON - On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Clearwater River Casino announced a jackpot winner in the amount of $191,163.89. According to the casino, the winner hit the jackpot whole playing on Aristocrat’s Dollar Storm-Emperor’s Treasure Video Gaming Machine (VGM), with a wager of $2.00. The winner has...
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Direction of Neighbors Residence
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 9:10 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call from a person stating that her neighbor was shooting in the direction of their residence and that they could hear the rounds from a .22 caliber weapon hitting their home. As Idaho County...
18-Year-Old Cottonwood Man Arrested on Four Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence outside out Cottonwood, ID for an alleged confrontation involving a gun. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the victims alleged that while...
