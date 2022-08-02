ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City

KCTV 5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kctv5.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs

Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mental health...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Home, KS
Lawrence, KS
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Police investigating homicide in downtown Kansas City

Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District. Congresswoman Sharice Davids is in her second term after beating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in 2018, then Amanda Adkins in 2020. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Voters have returned to the polls today, Aug. 2, for statewide primaries in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another national report - this time from LawnLove.com - has ranked Topeka’s housing market among the most affordable in the nation. Lawn Love says renters have felt the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it even more difficult than ever to save for a home. With the median rent in the U.S. surpassing $2,000 per month, it said it compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022′s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Victory Bible Church#Democratic#U S Senate#The Chiefs Updated
KCTV 5

Tomahawk Creek Trail open to visitors again following repairs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Tomahawk Creek Trail is open to visitors again after repairs were made following summer storms. According to Overland Park Parks and Recreation, maintenance crews have been working to repair it since it was damaged near St. Andrews Golf Club earlier this summer. That is near...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KCTV 5

Snapping turtle rescued

Two workers are recovering after lightning struck a piece of equipment at a landfill in Olathe this afternoon. Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. According to police, the investigation began in March when a group of...
OLATHE, KS
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has tested positive for COVID, according to a press release from Jackson County, Missouri. White was experiencing mild symptoms before going to vote Tuesday morning and decided to take an at-home test, which came back positive. White is vaccinated...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy