Mobile home dumped under bridge in Kansas City

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Pit bull ban repealed in Excelsior Springs
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mental health...
Olathe East Shooting: Safety update on agenda
Olathe School District's board of education to hear an update on the internal investigation into the shooting at Olathe East High School.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program
A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. |. There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about...
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Police investigating homicide in downtown Kansas City
Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District. Congresswoman Sharice Davids is in her second term after beating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in 2018, then Amanda Adkins in 2020. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Voters have returned to the polls today, Aug. 2, for statewide primaries in...
Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another national report - this time from LawnLove.com - has ranked Topeka’s housing market among the most affordable in the nation. Lawn Love says renters have felt the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it even more difficult than ever to save for a home. With the median rent in the U.S. surpassing $2,000 per month, it said it compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022′s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
Tomahawk Creek Trail open to visitors again following repairs
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Tomahawk Creek Trail is open to visitors again after repairs were made following summer storms. According to Overland Park Parks and Recreation, maintenance crews have been working to repair it since it was damaged near St. Andrews Golf Club earlier this summer. That is near...
kcur.org
Manny Abarca poised to be Jackson County's first Hispanic legislator in almost a decade
Manny Abarca handily won the Democratic primary for Jackson County’s 1st District, which covers Kansas City’s commercial core and some of its most diverse neighborhoods. If Abarca wins the general in November, he will be the first Hispanic member elected to the county legislature in almost a decade.
Snapping turtle rescued
Two workers are recovering after lightning struck a piece of equipment at a landfill in Olathe this afternoon. Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. According to police, the investigation began in March when a group of...
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Treat your dog to a pool day at these Kansas City-area spots
Dogs owners will get a chance to go to several pools in the Kansas City region to help cool off their dogs and splash in the water.
Frank White edges Stacy Lake, to face Theresa Galvin in county executive race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Incumbent Jackson County executive Frank White withstood a challenge from Democrat Stacy Lake to win the party nomination Tuesday night. White, who was appointed to the position Jan. 11, 2017, and has held the office ever since, defeated Lake with a margin of 31,043 votes to 27,720, as of 11 p.m.
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has tested positive for COVID, according to a press release from Jackson County, Missouri. White was experiencing mild symptoms before going to vote Tuesday morning and decided to take an at-home test, which came back positive. White is vaccinated...
