Sacramento, CA

Mother says Cal Expo police assaulted her son, 11, and targeted him for being Black

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
NBC News

11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says

An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
FOX40

Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
CBS Sacramento

Probation officer passing by alerts family that their south Sacramento home is on fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A probation officer who just happened to be in the area alerted a family that their house was on fire in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning. The incident happened along the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say a Sacramento County probation officer was driving by the neighborhood when they saw some smoke. The probation officer then jumped into action and alerted the people inside - who apparently had no idea their home was burning.All six people who were in the home got out safely.Investigators believe electrical wiring from a chicken coop with lighting by extension cords caused the fire. 
CBS Sacramento

Natomas community reacts to spike in crime

NATOMAS — A Natomas gas station employee was killed Wednesday morning, and the business was closed into the evening as investigators canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses.The woman shot was working the overnight shift at the Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard when she was shot at least once, Sacramento Police said. Unfortunately, she died at the scene after Sacramento Police officers "attempted lifesaving measures" when they arrived before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. It's an isolated incident, according to police, and no suspect details have been released. A woman who lives unhoused 100 feet from the...
FOX40

Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
Betty Williams
elkgrovelagunanews.com

“It’s a revolving door”: Prosecutors say suspect in killing, dismembering of Sacramento woman should not have been released from jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Prosecutors said it’s a tragic case of an early prison release, that resulted in the brutal murder of a 77-year-old Sacramento woman. District attorneys described Darnell Erby as a career criminal, dating back to 1999. Since then, he has been committed and convicted of several felonies and released early for those crimes.
FOX40

Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
YourCentralValley.com

Greyhound bus crash investigation begins in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A CHP investigation has begun after a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to Sacramento crashed early Wednesday morning, sending multiple people to the hospital. The crash took place around 3:00 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 99, near Avenue 264 between the cities of Tulare and Visalia. Officers […]
ABC10

2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
FOX40

Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court

Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff adding new tech to their patrol vehicles

Video courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they will be adding some new technologies to their newest fleet of Chevrolet Tahoes. The sheriff’s office said that these improvements will address issues that law enforcement has been experiencing for decades. The improvements will include a […]
ABC10

ABC10

