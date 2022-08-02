Mother says Cal Expo police assaulted her son, 11, and targeted him for being Black

www.abc10.com
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
Probation officer passing by alerts family that their south Sacramento home is on fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A probation officer who just happened to be in the area alerted a family that their house was on fire in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning. The incident happened along the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say a Sacramento County probation officer was driving by the neighborhood when they saw some smoke. The probation officer then jumped into action and alerted the people inside - who apparently had no idea their home was burning.All six people who were in the home got out safely.Investigators believe electrical wiring from a chicken coop with lighting by extension cords caused the fire.
Natomas community reacts to spike in crime
NATOMAS — A Natomas gas station employee was killed Wednesday morning, and the business was closed into the evening as investigators canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses.The woman shot was working the overnight shift at the Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard when she was shot at least once, Sacramento Police said. Unfortunately, she died at the scene after Sacramento Police officers "attempted lifesaving measures" when they arrived before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. It's an isolated incident, according to police, and no suspect details have been released. A woman who lives unhoused 100 feet from the...
Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
KCRA Today: Deadly shooting in Sacramento, Vin Scully dead at 94, Stockton’s National Night Out
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
Sacramento Police release video after officer shoots man near John Muir Children's Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police have released bodycam video after one of its officers shot and wounded a man last month near 16th Street and A Street. Police say they responded to the intersection of 16th and A streets around 10:30 p.m. on July 17 to arrest a man for probation violation.
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
“It’s a revolving door”: Prosecutors say suspect in killing, dismembering of Sacramento woman should not have been released from jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Prosecutors said it’s a tragic case of an early prison release, that resulted in the brutal murder of a 77-year-old Sacramento woman. District attorneys described Darnell Erby as a career criminal, dating back to 1999. Since then, he has been committed and convicted of several felonies and released early for those crimes.
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
Greyhound bus crash investigation begins in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A CHP investigation has begun after a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to Sacramento crashed early Wednesday morning, sending multiple people to the hospital. The crash took place around 3:00 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 99, near Avenue 264 between the cities of Tulare and Visalia. Officers […]
2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
Families of police violence victims call for equal access to victim compensation program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Victims of police violence are fighting to be included in California's victim's compensation program. They met at the state Capitol Tuesday morning and demanded action. "It's important that we come to a medium on this and not separate those that have been murdered or abused by...
Placer County Sheriff adding new tech to their patrol vehicles
Video courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they will be adding some new technologies to their newest fleet of Chevrolet Tahoes. The sheriff’s office said that these improvements will address issues that law enforcement has been experiencing for decades. The improvements will include a […]
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
Modesto man sentenced to 120 years in prison after crashing into house, killing mom and 3 daughters
CERES, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the case. A Modesto man was sentenced last week to 120 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder. Those charges are in connection to a June 2019 case in...
