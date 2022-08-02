Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?

q985online.com
Fish Kill Hits Famed Trout Stream in Minnesota
Authorities in southeast Minnesota are still investigating a fish kill that involved at least 2,500 fish in Rush Creek. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of of Natural Resources launched an investigation into the die-off event last week. The cause is still unclear, but authorities (and some anglers) believe it was likely the result of fertilizer runoff from nearby farms.
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
wizmnews.com
Abandoned Burger King could come down on La Crosse’s north side
The old Burger King on La Crosse’s north side could be coming down in a few weeks. La Crosse city committees will have hearings this week on a plan to demolish the abandoned building at Bridgeview Plaza, so it can be used for green space. The restaurant closed in...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
wizmnews.com
Concerns over increased vandalism, officials looking to add security to La Crosse parking ramps
La Crosse’s downtown parking ramps could get more security cameras soon. The Board of Public Works was told at it’s weekly Monday morning meeting that the city is on a waiting list for new cameras and equipment, which could be available around October. Parking officials are concerned about...
WEAU-TV 13
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Growing up in a small community in Mexico, Alejandro Del Rio Verduzco says the role of a pharmacist wasn’t well known. “I grew up knowing and understanding the needs that a lot of people have and how difficult it can be to access proper health care,” Alejandro said.
La Crosse man dies after being struck by vehicle in Monroe County
A 77-year-old man is dead after being struck while walking on State Highway 71 in Monroe County Monday night.
La Crosse schools will move forward with consolidation regardless of referendum
High school students in the La Crosse School District soon will have only one option. The district's superintendent says if the referendum to build a new high school is not passed, all future high school students will attend Central High School.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: July 22 – August 2, 2022
July 22 – The complainant reported that the back window of a vehicle was broken. The complainant thought the incident had just occurred. Contact was attempted with the business with no success. A card was left by the door of the business asking for a call back. Complainant reported...
947jackfm.com
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Bath & Body Works To Open in New Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield’s Bath & Body Works will open in a new location after closing its store in the Marshfield Mall. The new store will be located at 1827 N Central Ave (in the former GameStop location) in the strip mall next to Walmart. Mid-August is...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse urged to declare climate emergency
Climate change is on the agenda for the La Crosse city council this month. The council judiciary committee is scheduled to discuss a “climate emergency” at its meeting on Tuesday. A resolution calls on the city to declare a climate emergency, and once again commit to the goal of reaching carbon neutrality in the city by the year 2050.
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
WSAW
Woman gets 10 years probation in Nekoosa shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 51-year-old woman convicted of shooting a man in Nekoosa last March will spend 10 years on probation. Amy Chulin-Carpenter was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated in a domestic abuse case. Chulin-Carpenter’s trial began Monday morning. During...
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
