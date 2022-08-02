DMPS offers some retiring teachers $50,000 to stay one more year

www.kcci.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines substitute teachers and associates to receive increased daily pay rate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from January 2022. The Des Moines School Board voted unanimously to increase rates for substitute teachers and associates ahead of the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The starting daily rate for a long term substitute teacher is now $165,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines school board votes to increase pay for long-term substitute teachers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Long-term substitute teachers are getting a pay raise in Des Moines after the school board approved an increase in their daily pay. The district still needs to fill 95 teaching positions across 60 buildings. Long-term and vacancy subs will now be paid $165 a day...
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as demand for service decreases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. Out...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
KCCI.com
ISU study: Rural areas hit harder by inflation
AMES, Iowa — A new study from Iowa State University concludes that rural parts of the state are hit harder from sky-high inflation. The study found that many rural families are using around 91% of their income on expenses. High gas prices are one big reason. Rural Iowans must...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
KCCI.com
Ames asking residents to conserve energy Tuesday
AMES, Iowa — Ames residents, listen up!. The city is asking you to conserve energy on this weather-aware day. Ames Electric Services is issuing a 'peak alert,' especially between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Here are some ways you can be mindful of the energy you're...
KCCI.com
10 athletes to scale 17-story building in Des Moines this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bettina Dolinsek is used to going hard in the gym. She's used to elite athletic competitions. But she has never climbed 165 feet up the side of a building. That's just what she plans to do Saturday in the Sky Race held in Des Moines....
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be on display in Tama this week
TAMA, Iowa — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is on the move in central Iowa. The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the national monument in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, it's moving from Marshalltown to Tama, where it will be on display at The...
weareiowa.com
CATCH some explosive events in DES MOINES this week!
Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines, has information on some EXPLOSIVE events around central Iowa this week! Baseball, Ballet, Balloons, Music, Music and MORE MUSIC along with the biggest fireworks show you may ever see! www.catchdesmoines.com for all the details!
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households
The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
KCCI.com
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
KCCI.com
Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
Comments / 0