DMPS offers some retiring teachers $50,000 to stay one more year

The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO