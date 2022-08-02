Lollapalooza phone theft crew busted by undercover Chicago cops, prosecutors say

cwbchicago.com
Fire department rescues teen after he hides from Chicago cops on River North billboard
Chicago police had to call in the fire department to help them arrest a 17-year-old who hid on a River North billboard as cops followed behind him on the Brown Line tracks last week. Police were investigating calls of a person with a gun when, according to witnesses, the teen...
Lollapalooza guard made bogus mass shooting threat so she could leave work early, prompting emergency terrorism investigation by FBI and Chicago police: prosecutors
A Lollapalooza security guard circulated false plans for a mass shooting at the music festival so she could leave work early, prosecutors said. Instead of being sent home early, Janya Williams, 18, found herself in the crosshairs of an FBI and Chicago police terrorism investigation. “Mass shooting at 4 p.m....
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
Three MORE people charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza. Prosecutors say they were busted with 18 phones.
Prosecutors on Tuesday accused three more people from other states of working as a phone theft crew at Lollapalooza. When undercover Chicago cops apprehended the trio on Sunday, they allegedly had 18 phones on them. Four other out-of-state residents were previously charged with organized phone theft at the annual music...
Man gets 3 years for setting house on fire, admitting to it during livestream
A North Lawndale man has pleaded guilty to setting an occupied home on fire, a crime he repeatedly admitted to committing while live streaming footage of firefighters battling the blaze. Judge William Hooks sentenced Edward Robinson, 20, to three years in prison for setting the fire while two people were...
Robber stabs woman in Uptown overnight
A woman was stabbed during a robbery in Uptown overnight, according to Chicago police. She is in fair condition, and the attacker is still at large. The 25-year-old victim was standing outside her parked car in the 900 block of West Leland when the robber approached her around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
Serial burglar busted after riding a stolen bike past its owner’s house while they talked with police: prosecutors
A man on parole for burglary is now facing five new burglary charges after allegedly riding one of his victims’ stolen bicycles past the owner’s house while they were discussing the break-in with Chicago police. Angel Figueroa, 42, is being held without bail while the Illinois Department of...
Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too
It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
Home invader forced Lincoln Square victims to drive to bank to get money, police say
An armed robbery attempt in Lincoln Square turned into a home invasion and kidnapping case after the victims told the offender that they didn’t have any money to give him, according to a new community alert from Chicago police. It happened around 12:10 a.m. on July 23 in the...
Concealed carry holder shot her friend during argument in Rogers Park, prosecutors say
A woman with a concealed carry license pulled out her gun and shot her friend in the leg as they fought inside a car in Rogers Park last month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Ashley Gomez, 30, is charged with felony aggravated battery by discharging a firearm. Gomez and the 29-year-old victim...
