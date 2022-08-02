ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza phone theft crew busted by undercover Chicago cops, prosecutors say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cwbchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Lollapalooza guard made bogus mass shooting threat so she could leave work early, prompting emergency terrorism investigation by FBI and Chicago police: prosecutors

A Lollapalooza security guard circulated false plans for a mass shooting at the music festival so she could leave work early, prosecutors said. Instead of being sent home early, Janya Williams, 18, found herself in the crosshairs of an FBI and Chicago police terrorism investigation. “Mass shooting at 4 p.m....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Robber stabs woman in Uptown overnight

A woman was stabbed during a robbery in Uptown overnight, according to Chicago police. She is in fair condition, and the attacker is still at large. The 25-year-old victim was standing outside her parked car in the 900 block of West Leland when the robber approached her around 2:30 a.m., according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Lollapalooza#Chicago Police#The Perry Stage

Comments / 0

Community Policy