Owensboro sisters turn baking business into college tuition

Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is now one step closer to getting an indoor sports complex after presenting a possible way of funding the project. City leaders haven’t decided anything for sure yet, but they’re considering funding the complex through a transient room tax. That means increased taxes on hotel stays, Airbnb or anything similar.
Owensboro's Rooster Booster breakfast to focus on the housing market
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host the August Rooster Booster breakfast Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association is hosting the event. The cost to attend is $15 for Chamber Members with reservations, $20 for Members without reservations and...
Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds
Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.
Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
D-Patrick Honda makes $1,500 donation to Ark Crisis Children's Center
On Tuesday, officials with D-Patrick Honda in Evansville, Indiana, presented a donation that will be used to help local kids. D-Patrick Honda presented a check for $1,500 to Ark Crisis Children's Center on Tuesday. The donation was made possible through D-Patrick's "Honda Helping Kids" campaign, which is designed to support...
DCMS to start new school year in old building
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Public Schools said they have some “unfortunate” news to share Wednesday night. The school corporation tells us Daviess County Middle School students and staff will begin the school year in their old facility at 1415 E 4th Street. Superintendent Matt Robbins says the new building is still […]
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
Say What? Arby’s Now “Has the Meats” in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
While driving through Beaver Dam over the weekend, I noticed something fun. After a few minor setbacks, Arby's is about to open in Ohio County. They're also hiring. Ray and the team at Arby's in Owensboro always support Christmas Wish, so I support them too. Luckily, their menu is quite extensive. From sandwiches to wraps, fries to shakes, appetizers to salads, there's something offered for everyone. While most people love the Classic Beef 'n Cheddar, my go-to is the Classic Roast Beef. The Mozzarella Sticks make a great appetizer. The Curly Fries are a must, topped off with a Strawberry Shake! Now, I'm hungry. What are your favorite food items on Arby's menu?
American Red Cross in Evansville sending volunteers to eastern Kentucky floods
The American Red Cross has over 200 volunteers on the ground providing relief in eastern Kentucky. On Monday, they received two more from Evansville. The Evansville chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana is there to help in the Tri-State anytime they’re called. The mission in eastern Kentucky,...
Local Verizon stores host backpack giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Several Verizon stores across the Tri-State held a back-pack giveaway for students Sunday afternoon. TCC and Wireless Zone operate several Verizon stores and wanted to give back to the community. This was the company’s 10th year doing the giveaway. Along with getting a free backpack filled with school supplies, students could […]
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Volunteers needed for upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Championship
The 2022 United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, and officials say they're in need of volunteers. Registration is now open for the 2022 tournament, and officials say the re are a variety of volunteer positions available for the tournament, which will be held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.
Tree falls on RV, trapping family inside
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – For Billy Cox and his family, a simple night at the Diamond Lakes campground with friends quickly turned into a nightmare. Cox said they were having dinner and enjoying the evening outside when it began to rain. They moved inside the RV and after a short time, the winds picked […]
Hopkins County collecting donations for eastern Ky. flood victims
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County government is accepting donations for those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. Officials say Tuesday, August 2 is the last day to donate. Kentucky is no stranger to natural disasters. In December, western Kentuckians were hit hard by deadly tornadoes.
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
Owensboro City Commission approves transient boat dock
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro City Commission met on August 2 to discuss many things, but in particular the transient boat dock. The first order of business was the dock. The new design is 400 feet long and 20 feet wide, and while it would be costly, it could bring tourism to Owensboro. The […]
Local costume shop left with damages after Monday night's storm
Local costume shop Nick Knackery, located near the intersection of East Virginia Street and Heidelbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, was left with minor damage after a tree hit the side of the building Monday evening. According to the Nick Nackery Facebook account, the tree caused minor damage to the window...
Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’
We are so fortunate to have a venue like the Old National Events Plaza (ONEP), which includes the beautiful Aiken Theatre, here in Southern Indiana. The ONEP hosts dozens of shows and events each year, including concerts, comedy shows, kid's programs, conventions, banquets, and more. When it comes to the Aiken Theatre, there is no doubt that the Broadway in Evansville series is one of the highlights every year.
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
