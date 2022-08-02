ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints

By Brian Miller
wevv.com
 2 days ago
WEHT/WTVW

Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a homicide that happened back in June. Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at...
OWENSBORO, KY
State
Ohio State
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
14news.com

Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest was made in the fallout of the large drug bust involving Lamasco Bar and Grill. According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, 39-year-old Christopher Palmer was arrested on Wednesday. Police say while Palmer was an employee at Lamasco, he met on several...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Vandalism and burglary of Dubois County church under investigation

Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana, say they're looking for more information on a recent burglary/vandalism. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the burglary of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church, which is located at the corner of CR 600 N and CR 445 E in Dubois County. The sheriff's...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IL Department of Revenue investigating local business

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
ALBION, IL
14news.com

Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two arrested in Madisonville after methamphetamine, loaded gun found inside car, police say

Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car. An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.
MADISONVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wevv.com

EPD: Man charged with dealing cocaine said he would deliver it inside Lamasco while working

A Newburgh, Indiana man was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine after police say he told them he delivered the substance to people while working at Lamasco. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that 33-year-old Bryan Biggs of Newburgh was pulled over by a detective on Lodge Avenue just north of Washington Avenue in Evansville back on May 11, after the detective noticed Biggs had an expired registration.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police investigating shots fired into home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home overnight Monday. Officers were called to the 600 block of Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight Monday. When they arrived, the man at the home said he heard a knock at his door thinking it was family. The man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns. On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

