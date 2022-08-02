ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Holly Madison's Meet-and-Greet Confession Proves That Disney Magic Is Everywhere

By Gabrielle Chung
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Former Disney World Cast Member Strongly Urges People Not To Post Videos Online

A former cast member at Disney World is begging people to stop posting videos of the characters online. Now a Walt Disney World Resort travel agent, a woman named Jill, also known as @disney_beignet on TikTok, is speaking out about poor guest behavior at the parks, which has since resulted in one person hospitalized, three arrested, and two families banned from the Parks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Madison
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Disney Parks#Travel Guide#A Confession#Disney Magic#Tiktok#Pasquale R
E! News

Love Island UK Season 8 Winner Revealed

After eight weeks in the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowded the champions of Love Island UK season eight. The happy couple addressed their fans in a sweet video message posted to social media on Aug. 1, thanking them for getting the pair to the end.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
E! News

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Details Complicated Relationship with Her Mother in New Book

Jennette McCurdy was sitting in her booster seat when she learned she was cast in iCarly. The actress describes the moment she got the news in her upcoming autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she transports readers to the cramped backseat of her mother's Ford Windstar. At the time, she was 14 years old and her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was asking for an extension on their phone bill.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Mashed

Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up

From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Cast Members Can Take 50% Off Merchandise Through August at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

Cast Members can save even more at Disney owned-and-operated shops during the month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. The discount is available when Cast Members present their ID at checkout. In addition, the discount will also be applied through mobile checkout when the Self-Admission or Main Entrance Pass is linked to an account on the My Disney Experience or the Disneyland app.
TRAVEL
E! News

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Nick Cannon is enjoying some quality time with his eldest children. The Wild n Out star recently treated his 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe—who he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey—to a day at a water park, and they had the place all to themselves. Nick shared a sweet Instagram post from his day with the twins on July 31, writing, "Waterpark to ourselves!!! It's the Roc & Roe Takeover!!"
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

201K+
Followers
49K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy