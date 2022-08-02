Brewers face Pirates in wake of Josh Hader trade

www.yardbarker.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have
The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
Josh Hader trade details: Brewers deal star closer to the Padres
After year of flirting with a trade, the Milwaukee Brewers are finally moving star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres were a rumored destination for quite some time, as they weren’t thrilled with the recent work of their bullpen, and ninth-inning man Taylor Rogers. Despite...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
RUMOR: The reasons Brewers might shock the world with Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers are in a good but not solid position yet to make the 2022 MLB postseason, so there will always be murmurs about their plans for the 2022 MLB trade deadline. One name that has floated up in the rumor mill is Brewers reliever Josh Hader, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic listing […] The post RUMOR: The reasons Brewers might shock the world with Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News
The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
numberfire.com
Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Jose Quintana: Grading the Cardinals-Pirates MLB trade deadline deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have been battling to stay afloat in the National League playoff race this season, and are embroiled in a tightly contested fight for the top spot in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals have been rumored to be aggressive players when it comes to the 2022 MLB trade […] The post Jose Quintana: Grading the Cardinals-Pirates MLB trade deadline deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres land Josh Hader in blockbuster trade with Brewers
The San Diego Padres have made a huge splash at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, acquiring superstar closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In exchange for the hard-throwing lefty, the Padres are sending Taylor Rogers and a series of prospects to Milwaukee, per Ken Rosenthal.
Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question
For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
TRADE: Pirates And Cardinals Make A Big Deal
Cardinals: "We have acquired LHP José Quintana and RHP Chris Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Johan Oviedo and minor league INF Malcom Nuñez." Both teams are in the NL Central, and the Cardinals are currently in second place. They have a 55-48 record in...
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers: 'Good luck'
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded
Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today." After the deal was announced, Syndergaard sent out a tweet that is going viral. The hilarious post...
Suns Seeking Added Depth And Potential With Latest Signing
There is no doubt that the Phoenix Suns are one of the greatest teams in the NBA. It’s true that they completely fell apart in the Western Conference semifinals last season and it will take a lot of work to overcome the stench coming from their loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
