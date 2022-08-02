St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash

www.wwnytv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the area of 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa for a reported motorcycle off the roadway on August 1. An investigation determined that 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant from...
After fatal crashes, motorcyclists urge safety
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Motorcyclists are urging common sense safety after fatal crashes in northern and central New York. Over the last week, Brett Vansant, 55, of Macomb, died in a crash in Theresa, and Bruce Hinman, 74, of Parish, died in a crash in the Town of Mexico.
Two Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Clayton
Three people are hospitalised after a head-on collision in Jefferson County. At approximately 8:47pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 emergency responders were called to State Route 12 in Clayton, New York for a two-car crash. New York State Police, the Clayton Fire Department, Depauville Fire Department, Thousand Island Emergency Rescue...
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
Parish Man Dies Following Motorcycle, Car Crash In Mexico
MEXICO, NY – State Police is investigating a motorcycle/car crash that occurred on Friday, July 29, at the intersection of State Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in the town of Mexico, Oswego County. According to police, on July 29, 2022, at 5:17 p.m., a 2015 Dodge...
Firefighters save burning house in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning. According to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Caroline Street for a reported structure fire and house filling with smoke. The Department’s Engines 1 and 3 responded, however, when […]
Lewis County resident faced with felony, misdemeanor charges in wake of alleged domestic dispute. State Police say
WATERTOWN- A local resident is faced with a pair of accusations, including a felony, stemming from complaints of a domestic dispute in Jefferson County, authorities say. Kylie N. Olney, 42, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) early Wednesday, shortly after 4:00 a.m. Olney is officially charged with one felony count of assault (w/intent to cause physical injury with a weapon) and one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon (w/intent to use).
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: State Police
MARTINSBURG- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Scott A. Rennie, 53, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Natalie Steele, 16 years of age, of Fulton, was reported missing by her guardian on August 1, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Steele has been known to frequent locations in Oswego...
Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Brownville teen who had been reported missing has been found safe. Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was picked up in Syracuse by a family member and has returned home. She had been missing since Friday. Below is the earlier version of...
State Police Report Fatal Construction Accident In New Haven
NEW HAVEN, NY – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at around 8:55 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven. The investigation at the construction site...
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
Cop Logs – Oswego PD: 7/29/22 – 8/1/22
On 08/01/2022 at 09:09 p.m., Michael E. Chorley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Chorley was then transported to OPD where he was processed and later issued an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at 01:30 p.m.
Documents: stolen sheriff’s car suspect hit 114 MPH in city
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We knew he was going fast. We didn’t know it was this fast. Court documents made public Tuesday show Donald Hutt hit speeds of 114 miles per hour on Washington Street, as he drove a stolen Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SUV in a desperate effort to evade police.
David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Sand Street, passed away, Monday, August 1, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on December 2, 1945 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a...
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
NYSP investigating armed robbery at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Spring
The alleged armed robbery occurred around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday and police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in South Dayton, NY on August 21, 1961, the daughter of Stuart Wayne and Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease; she is a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Samaritan Medical Center for many years, retiring as an Associate Analyst for Patient Accounting.
Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Larry F. Carr, 78, passed away at his home in Clayton Monday, August 1, 2022. Larry was born April 17, 1944 in Watertown, son of Lewis M. and Angela Babcock Carr. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1962 and received his Associates Degree in business administration from SUNY Delhi.
