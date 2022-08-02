New ad about women’s healthcare is 'dishonest,' critics argue

www.kpvi.com
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Virginia ABC awards $83K in grants to deter underage drinking
(The Center Square) – More than $83,000 worth of grants will go toward programs designed to reduce underage drinking and high risk drinking in Virginia, according to an announcement from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. ABC is awarding the grants to 10 projects in the commonwealth through its Education...
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program
(The Center Square) – Federal rent and utility payments will be no more in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to 15 months free rent and utility payments, will come to an end Aug. 15. The governor says the...
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
The Iowa Board of Medicine has sanctioned a physician accused of repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients. (Photo courtesy Iowa Board of Medicine) Three years after New Hampshire restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November
Nebraska legislative candidate Edward Dunn withdrew his candidacy for a seat representing District 44 in southwest Nebraska in early July, according to a Secretary of State official. Dunn was seeking to replace state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. He came in a distant...
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
Crop Connection
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Soybean growers will have until Aug. 15 to vote on the candidates. • District 3 Nominee...
Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English. Public school students showed a partial rebound on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, state education leaders announced Wednesday morning. The percentage of students who met Louisiana's longtime...
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. “With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
Curious Mind: Scattered graves
Q: How many graves are on BLM land in the Magic Valley, and where are they?. A: “While there are a few well-known marked Euro-American graves located on public land managed by the BLM, the number of marked or unmarked burials is unknown,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Heather Tiel-Nelson said. “There are a number of websites available to locate cemeteries on public land, one of them being Findagrave.com where those interested can conduct a search to identify cemeteries in the area. It is important to note for your readers that some burial information is sensitive and guided by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Additional guidance regarding burials in Idaho may be found in Idaho Statutes, Title 54, Chapter 11, Section 54-1102.”
Illinois Manufacturers' Association touts $600 million impact on state's GDP
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs.
$22.9 million grant awarded to expand offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
More than 3,000 West Virginia students could miss out on school choice program
(The Center Square) – More than 3,000 West Virginia students could miss out on a school choice scholarship following a court ruling that failed to pause an injunction against the program. The state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals refused to grant the state’s motion to pause an injunction from a...
Maine closes out fiscal year with nearly $600M surplus
(The Center Square) – Maine has closed out the previous fiscal year in the black, with nearly $600 million in surplus revenues allowing the state to squirrel away a record level of reserves. The state Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the state ended the 2022 fiscal year...
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
