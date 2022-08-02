ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

‘Get involved:’ Chaplaincy Health Care to host volunteer fair in Richland

By Ellie Nakamoto-White
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWjmq_0h1B0rQD00

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve been wanting to get involved with the community, here’s your chance.

Chaplaincy Health Care (CHC) is hosting its first volunteer fair on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at C3 Tri-Cities in Richland.

“The Volunteer Fair will include 18 local nonprofits who are in need of volunteer support,” a news release said. “Participating nonprofits include the Alzheimer’s Association, Catholic Charities, Chaplaincy Health Care, Communities in Schools, Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, First Washington, Forge, Fosterful, Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Master Gardner Program of WSU, Meals on Wheels, Safe Harbor, SARC, The Rude Mechanicals, Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council and Tumbleweed Music Festival.”

Cassidy Alexander, a marketing supervisor with CHC, said the fair is an opportunity for anyone in the Tri-Cities to come and learn about volunteering and the priceless impact it makes.

“We’re really trying to ramp up community involvement and help communicate with the community about the need,” Alexander said. “This volunteer fair is to really get all those people together, get them back, and really show them that we need them.”

Alexander said she hopes the event will have a large turnout for the benefit of those organizations in need.

“The more people who come to this event… it just means that the impact that our community is making is bigger,” Alexander said. “When people volunteer, I don’t think they always fully understand the impact that they make and it truly is insurmountable.”

Volunteers are a “crucial part” when it comes to serving, the release said.

“Without volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to serve our community to the best of our ability,” said Tara

Divers, Chaplaincy’s Director of Philanthropy. “That’s the case with many of our local nonprofits, and

we are so excited to come together and share our volunteer opportunities with the community.”

For more information, you can contact Tara at tarad@chaplaincyhealthcare.org or you can call 509-783-7416.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“They are not alone:” Tri-Cities Alzheimer’s patients & caregivers have crucial resources available to them

RICHLAND, Wash. — Seeing a loved one suffer from dementia is devastating for everyone involved—particularly when it manifests in its most common form: Alzheimer’s disease. Fortunately for people living in the Tri-Cities, a local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers extensive resources to support patients and caretakers alike.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Richland, WA
Health
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Idaho State
Richland, WA
Society
City
Richland, WA
Local
Washington Health
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Primary Election Results for Tri-Cities region

These are the initial results of the primary elections for Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla Counties. More ballots will be counted in the coming days. Action News will continue to update this as new numbers are released. The top two candidates in each race will be on the general election...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Health Care#Chaplaincy#Domestic Violence#Charity#C3 Tri Cities#First Washington#Wsu#Chc
elkhornmediagroup.com

2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Pasco Business Leader Disputes Pot Business Support Data

The latest rounds in a long-running 'battle' over establishing a pot store in downtown Pasco have seen supporters present information to the Pasco City Council, while opponents challenge it. Pasco business leader disputes pro-pot business owner data. During the recent Pasco City Council meeting on July 18th and a workshop...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
nbcrightnow.com

Wheat field burns near Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
PASCO, WA
Big Country News

Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town

The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
AOL Corp

Live voting results for Aug. 2, 2022, elections in Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla counties

Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy