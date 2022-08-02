‘Get involved:’ Chaplaincy Health Care to host volunteer fair in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve been wanting to get involved with the community, here’s your chance.

Chaplaincy Health Care (CHC) is hosting its first volunteer fair on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at C3 Tri-Cities in Richland.

“The Volunteer Fair will include 18 local nonprofits who are in need of volunteer support,” a news release said. “Participating nonprofits include the Alzheimer’s Association, Catholic Charities, Chaplaincy Health Care, Communities in Schools, Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, First Washington, Forge, Fosterful, Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Master Gardner Program of WSU, Meals on Wheels, Safe Harbor, SARC, The Rude Mechanicals, Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council and Tumbleweed Music Festival.”

Cassidy Alexander, a marketing supervisor with CHC, said the fair is an opportunity for anyone in the Tri-Cities to come and learn about volunteering and the priceless impact it makes.

“We’re really trying to ramp up community involvement and help communicate with the community about the need,” Alexander said. “This volunteer fair is to really get all those people together, get them back, and really show them that we need them.”

Alexander said she hopes the event will have a large turnout for the benefit of those organizations in need.

“The more people who come to this event… it just means that the impact that our community is making is bigger,” Alexander said. “When people volunteer, I don’t think they always fully understand the impact that they make and it truly is insurmountable.”

Volunteers are a “crucial part” when it comes to serving, the release said.

“Without volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to serve our community to the best of our ability,” said Tara

Divers, Chaplaincy’s Director of Philanthropy. “That’s the case with many of our local nonprofits, and

we are so excited to come together and share our volunteer opportunities with the community.”

For more information, you can contact Tara at tarad@chaplaincyhealthcare.org or you can call 509-783-7416.

