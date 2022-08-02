ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Sen. Rand Paul honors first responders in Louisville

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlky.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
natureworldnews.com

Death Toll Runs 15 Including Children in Devastating Kentucky Flood

After devastating floods in Kentucky, a number of 16 individuals have died, notably youngsters, and the casualty count is likely to grow a much worse, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated Friday. Beshear spoke at a media briefing Friday morning that an enormous total of folks were unaccounted, as searchers tried...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Cars
Louisville, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
On3.com

Details released for Kentucky's open practice, flood relief telethon

The Kentucky Basketball team has devised a unique way to give back to the victims of the deadly floods in Eastern Kentucky. The team, John Calipari, and Joe and Kelly Craft will host a telethon and open practice tomorrow night from 5-8 p.m. at Rupp Arena. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the immediate needs of Kentuckians impacted by the floods.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy