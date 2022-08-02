Sen. Rand Paul honors first responders in Louisville

www.wlky.com
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
30 dead, many others missing following historic Kentucky flooding
In what Kentucky's governor called an "emergency situation," National Guards from three different states have made hundreds of rescues of those still trapped by the floodwaters. Rescues continue to be made across eastern Kentucky Monday, four days after a historic flooding event devastated towns across the region and left at...
Death Toll Runs 15 Including Children in Devastating Kentucky Flood
After devastating floods in Kentucky, a number of 16 individuals have died, notably youngsters, and the casualty count is likely to grow a much worse, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated Friday. Beshear spoke at a media briefing Friday morning that an enormous total of folks were unaccounted, as searchers tried...
Details released for Kentucky's open practice, flood relief telethon
The Kentucky Basketball team has devised a unique way to give back to the victims of the deadly floods in Eastern Kentucky. The team, John Calipari, and Joe and Kelly Craft will host a telethon and open practice tomorrow night from 5-8 p.m. at Rupp Arena. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the immediate needs of Kentuckians impacted by the floods.
