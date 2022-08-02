ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Practice Clips of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Other Bengals

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

Cincinnati started their second week of camp on Monday

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Monday afternoon. Joe Burrow was on the field, even though he didn't participate.

Check out clips of Burrow, along with Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and others below.

Larry Brown Sports

FOX Sports hires ex-ESPN reporter

Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams has landed at FOX Sports. Williams will work as a sideline reporter for select college football broadcasts. She suggested she will be working alongside Jason Benetti and Brock Huard. “I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
