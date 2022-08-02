Countryside crime rise linked to cost-of-living crisis

www.bbc.co.uk
Man, 59, and woman, 42, found with wads of cash and mobile phones as police crackdown on 'loan sharks' preying on victims of cost-of-living crisis
A man and woman have been arrested after they were found with wads of cash and mobile phones - as police crackdown on 'loan sharks' preying on victims of the cost-of-living crisis. The pair, 59 and 42, were marched from a property in Billericay, Essex, on Tuesday before specialist debt...
Thefts in the countryside have soared by 40% amid fears of a boom in rural crime
Rural crime has shot up by 40 per cent amid the cost of living crisis, with vehicles such as Land Rover Defenders top targets for thieves. After two years of falling crime during the pandemic, the cost of rural theft has rocketed to £40.5million a year. A report from...
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Mother is arrested for selling her five-day-old boy for £2,900 ‘to pay for a nose job’ in Russia
A Russian mother accused of selling her newborn son for £2,900 to pay for a nose job has been arrested. The unnamed 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, in southern Russia, is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the infant. She arranged for a couple...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
1 in 5 office workers say they have been reprimanded, demoted, or even fired over misinterpreted messages
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The post-COVID world has thrown numerous spanners into the way we work, and digital communication seems to be one of the most affected. One in five office workers has faced...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Gas guzzler! Shameless Mercedes driver is caught SWAPPING nozzles at California pump so unsuspecting driver parked opposite ends up paying for HIS fuel
A man driving a Mercedes was caught shamelessly swapping nozzles at a California gas station with another unsuspected driver parked on the opposite side who ended up paying for his fuel. Surveillance footage from an AMPM gas station in Roseville, captured the moment on Sunday evening. 'Please remember that at...
Police Seize 6 Underwater Drones Used for Trafficking Drugs
A plot to use submarine drones to traffic 2,600 pounds of drugs into Europe has been sunk by police in Spain.
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Benzinga
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
Archie Battersbee's life support will be switched off at MIDDAY: Court of Appeal judges reject 11th hour bid to prevent medics carrying out 'choreographed execution' of their 12-year-old boy... but family vow to take fight to Supreme Court
Archie Battersbee's parents have vowed to take their battle to keep him alive to the Supreme Court after judges rejected their latest bid to prevent his life support being turned off at midday today. 'If tomorrow's the last day then so be it, but we will be applying to the...
Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent
A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
Social worker claims a homeless man lay 'stone dead' in the centre of a major city for more than an hour before anyone noticed
A 55-year-old man who had been sleeping rough was 'stone dead' for more than an hour in a western Sydney city precinct before anybody noticed. A social worker has told a NSW parliamentary inquiry there was a percentage of people sleeping rough who didn't want to be found. 'The hiddens...
Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation
A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Driver fights battle over parking fines at mother’s house
Case comes as government withdraws code aimed at giving better protection to motorists
Security guards are set to go easy on shoplifters who steal to eat amid cost-of-living crisis and refer thieves to foodbanks in pilot scheme backed by police
The police have given their backing to a scheme that will go easy on shoplifters amid the cost-of-living crisis. Stores in West Derby, Liverpool which are losing £50,000 a month to thieves will be the first to launch the pilot scheme amid rising inflation and there are hopes it could be rolled out nationwide.
Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK
A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
