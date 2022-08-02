Tacoma homicides up more than 50% over same period in 2021

www.q13fox.com
2d ago
homies Gone Wild it's a criminals Paradise soft on crime no doing time compliments of the mayor and the police chief
D J
1d ago
They need to let a few of us here at JBLM, about 50, loose on the inner cities, starting with Seattle. Problem solved in less than 48 hours.
Faye Lucas
1d ago
Is anybody really surprised I mean our governor is absolutely useless the mayors have let with insley's Approval lawlessness to be rampant the only people that are getting punished are law abiding citizens
Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation
SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
kentreporter.com
Renton man faces Kent rape charges from 2018 and 2021
A 33-year-old Renton man faces charges of first-degree rape and second-degree rape for allegedly assaulting two women in Kent in separate cases. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 2 against Edward Anthony Harris for reportedly raping a woman in October 2018 and another woman in July 2021, according to charging documents.
q13fox.com
Renton Police seek missing man last seen Aug. 1
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police needs help finding a missing man last seen Monday morning. Authorities say 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE. According to his...
q13fox.com
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
q13fox.com
Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail
SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
Thieves targeting pedestrians for jewelry in string of Bellevue robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crime that's been reported in California has made its way to Western Washington. So far, police say there have been six cases of thieves stealing jewelry off pedestrians. "The variations in the vehicles, slight variations in the descriptions of the suspects, different ages of the...
q13fox.com
Father of missing Oakley Carlson released from jail
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - The father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson was released from jail early Wednesday morning. Andrew Carlson was released at about 1 a.m., according to the jail roster in Grays Harbor County. Carlson was convicted of child endangerment for withholding medication from another child. This is...
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
q13fox.com
Trial reveals new details about another suspect in deadly Jan. 2020 shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Trial continued Tuesday in the case against Marquise Tolbert, one of the suspected shooters from the deadly Jan. 2020 shooting in downtown Seattle. One of the shooting suspects and seven innocent people were hit by the bullets. One woman died from her gunshot wound. Marquise Tolbert is charged...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
KOMO News
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
'I want to be a powerful force': Mother of slain teen calls for safer roads in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Amber Weilert’s pain over the loss of her son, Michael, is still fresh on her mind. This is why she’s made it her mission to make Pacific Avenue safer. “My son, Michael Weilert, was doing everything he was supposed to do, pushing the...
MyNorthwest.com
Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
thejoltnews.com
Oly man allegedly mugs woman, threatens to throw her in ice box
An Olympia man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to throw a woman in a gas station ice box. Olympia police arrested Casey Jay Arbogast, 51, on July 29 after a reported attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on Harrison Avenue NW. The reporting party told...
q13fox.com
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
Gas Station Clerk Shoots At Alleged Armed Robber In Auburn
Officials don't know if the suspect pulled out a weapon first.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater
A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement
Auburn, WA: Dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from someone in the 29500 block of 118th Avenue SE in the city of Auburn… Read more "Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement"
