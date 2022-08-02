Detroit City FC final stretch check-in (ft. John Morrissey, USL Tactics)

Gabe Brown is fresh off a solid career playing for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. Now, he has a deal in place with an NBA team with training camps coming right around the corner. Wednesday morning, the Toronto Raptors announced that they were signing the 6-foot-8 forward. The Raptors did not reveal terms of the deal, including if it is a two-way contract or not for Brown.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO