Theatre Review: ‘American Prophet’ Frederick Douglass in His Own Words at Arena Stage

Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
NEWS: IN Series Announces its 2022-23 40th Anniversary Season
FULL, LIVE SEASONS IN BOTH WASHINGTON AND BALTIMORE. IN Series to present a five production mainstage season in both Washington, DC and Baltimore that includes international collaborations, innovative site-specific productions, large scale immersive choral works, an important new production of a seminal work by America’s greatest living opera composer, and a jazz and blues cabaret lifting up the musical heritage of DC, the DMV, and the godfather of go-go music. This season IN Series travels to more than 10 unique DC and Baltimore venues with its acclaimed and one-of-a-kind audacious approach to blending music, theater, art, justice, and faith.
News: Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts (CCTA) Announces 50th Anniversary Gala
The Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts will host a 50th Anniversary Gala, an evening of music, songs, and laughter on September 21, 2022, with performances by CCTA students and alumni. The event will be at the Horowitz Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College with light fare, desserts, cocktails, and a silent auction. The doors open at 5:30 pm. The program begins at 7:00 pm.
Top 5 Shows of the Week
1. “A Midsummer NIght’s Dream” at Folger Theatre (at the National Building Museum) “With a script that has been edited down almost ruthlessly, a cast that is both talented and hilarious, and a stunning and ethereal production design, this version…is made for anyone…breezy and joyful…“ – Jakob Cansler.
Theatre Review: ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Many dinner theatres run primarily on popular musicals. Patrick A’Hearn, producer of Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg, Virginia, challenges this trend by presenting at least one non-musical production per year. His selection this year is “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” a bold choice in spite of being based on an award-winning film from 1967.
thewashingtondc100.com
Five days of DC JazzFest
Celebrate all things jazz at the DC JazzFest, Aug. 31-Sept. 4. While the first DC JazzFest concert took place at the Lincoln Theater in 2004, the festival now features multiple waterfront stages and spans a dozen neighborhoods offering a variety of jazz experiences, most of which are free to attend.
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore
The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
tmpresale.com
JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour at Warner Theatre in Washington Nov 10, 2022 – pre-sale code
The JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour pre-sale code has been added. This is your best chance to get JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour show tickets before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome opportunity to go and see JB Smoove The Physical Therapy Tour’s show in Washington.
Dusty Locane Heads To The Nation’s Capital In The ‘Rollin N’ Controllin’ Pt. 3′ Video
The drill music scene continues to grow each and every day in the city of New York. With new artists popping up and reaching new heights, Dusty Locane has remained steadfast in his approach as he continues to build out his fan base with each new song. This week, the New York native traveled a few hours down south and shot the video for the third entry into his “Rollin N’ Controllin'” series.
Theatre Review: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ presented by The Bard’s Wagon Players
The summer of 2022 has been a time to reconnect with live theatre, and especially live, community theatre. This year, The Bard’s Wagon Players returned to Reisterstown and Catonsville with a fresh production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” It was directed by Nathan Rosen, someone who clearly knows their way around the play and the language.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘It’s bigger than us’: Black-owned vegan donut company Cloudy Donut seeks to lift up fellow Black entrepreneurs
When Derrick Faulcon acquired vegan donut company Donut Alliance in 2019, he renamed it Cloudy Donut because he believed eating the soft pastry felt “light and airy, like biting into a cloud.”. Like its predecessor, Cloudy Donut serves all-vegan recipes, which means using applesauce instead of eggs, no dairy,...
howard.edu
Professor Jasmine Young, MBA, Appointed Director for Howard University School of Business Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business
WASHINGTON – The Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business at the Howard University School of Business is excited to welcome Jasmine Young, MBA, as its director. The Blavatnik Center offers one-year fellowships to high-potential students and equips them with the knowledge and materials necessary for pursuing careers in the music and entertainment industry.
popville.com
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
dcpolicycenter.org
The number of licensed health care clinicians in Washington D.C. increased during the early pandemic period
This article is the fourth in a series on COVID-19 and the District of Columbia’s health care workforce, which discusses the ecosystem of health care clinicians, evaluates patients’ access to clinicians, and measures health care capacity. Read the other articles in the series:. COVID-era health care workforce capacity...
Pro-Trump YouTuber Charged With Entering Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot In DC
An Oxon Hill man, who identified as "Semore Views" on YouTube, was charged after he entered the Capitol during the January 6 riots, WUSA9 reported. William Kit, 46, who broke into the Capitol through a broken window, appeared in court on August 1 and was released on a personal recognizance bond, WUSA9 said.
tornadopix.com
Townhouse in the capital away from the “hustle and bustle”
There are eighty townhouses making a big splash in a quiet spot in the Michigan Park neighborhood of northeastern Washington. Nadia Purvis, Director of Sales at EYA, marketing agent for JO Associates LLC, said the site was once part of St. Joseph’s School. Purvis said the EYA worked with the Josephites and the DC Historic Preservation Review Board to secure the school’s landmark historic landmark protection. Some of the land surrounding the institute has been designated as open space available to the public, including a new neighborhood playground.
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
Silver Spring Wings Hopes to Open in September
After being closed for nearly two years, Silver Spring Wings is working to reopen in the first week of September, according to a report from The MoCo Show. The MoCo Show reports they are in the final inspection and licensing stages and hoping to open in the first week of September. “We signed a lease in March,” owner Evan Walton said to the Source last June. “With delays with equipment and other things, it has set us back a little.”
