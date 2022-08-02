Theatre Review: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ presented by The Bard’s Wagon Players

mdtheatreguide.com
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Top 5 Shows of the Week
1. “A Midsummer NIght’s Dream” at Folger Theatre (at the National Building Museum) “With a script that has been edited down almost ruthlessly, a cast that is both talented and hilarious, and a stunning and ethereal production design, this version…is made for anyone…breezy and joyful…“ – Jakob Cansler.
chestertownspy.org
KCPS Elementary Students to Open for Baltimore Orchestra
Elementary school students have been invited to serve as the opening act for one of the biggest concerts of the year in Chestertown. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is performing in Wilmer Park Saturday, Aug. 6 as part of its Music for Maryland Tour. The concert begins at 6:45 p.m. with...
tmpresale.com
Maxwell: The Night Tour at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Maxwell: The Night Tour presale code: This is your best chance to get tickets for Maxwell: The Night Tour before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Maxwell: The Night Tour’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets should sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore
The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
macaronikid.com
🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4
Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
Nottingham MD
FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of August 1 announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of August 1 have been announced. WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162). Perry Hall Food Trucks. This week’s...
Wbaltv.com
From side hustle to an empire: Baltimore business finds innovative way to expand the brand
TOWSON, Md. — For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream -- a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy -- and that was her love of eyelashes.
Harford County's Snowball Trail highlights 17 local stands
ABINGDON, Md. -- All month long Harford County is celebrating the beloved snowball. The county has proclaimed August as Snowball Month and is celebrating the third year of its Snowball Trail.This year's trail features 17 stops across the county."(You can) plan your weekend trip to see how many different snowball stands you can hit," said Megan Hallet of Visit Harford.Benjamin Roberts, the owner of Island Ice in Aberdeen, said making a snowball is about "doing something very simple, very good." At Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, owner Matthew Roseland says the snowball trail has helped draw in business, but it's their snowballs that keep people coming back. "We take pride in our presentation and what we do here," he said. "We love what we do, we love our community and I think we have top-notch products." A product that keeps you cool as you explore Harford County. If you visit all 17 stands on the trail, stop by Visit Harford for a prize.
foxbaltimore.com
Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl To Open New Maryland Store This Month
Hard discounter Lidl will open a new store in Reisterstown, Md., on Aug. 31, its 21st location in the state, the company announced. The fast-growing retailer, the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, had previously said it will open a new market in Atlanta on Aug. 17. Last month, Lidl opened its first Baltimore location. But this will be its ninth market in the greater Baltimore area.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Girl shot Wednesday night in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — A girl was shot Wednesday night in Towson, Baltimore County police said. Police said they responded to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road just before 9:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found the girl who had been shot. The girl's age and condition is...
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition
A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
foxbaltimore.com
As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With less than a month until students head back to class, public school districts in Maryland are still looking to fill hundreds of teacher positions. Baltimore City Schools said, as of July 25th, it had 645 teacher vacancies. On July 28th, Baltimore County Public Schools reported...
Nottingham MD
Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
baltimorepositive.com
Time to cash in those rewards for Weis summer savings
Dennis Curtin of Weis Markets rewards Nestor with summer savings and fresh local produce. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report joins Nestor for a Fantasy Football and NFL season primer. On the 30th and final day of 2021 Maryland #CrabCakeTour, @NestorAparicio invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional...
Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Terrel Chesson
Pea Ridge native Terrel Chesson’s background in construction has provided him with tools necessary to stand as the Deputy Director of Baltimore’s Department of General Services. As Deputy Director, Chesson oversees a division of over 100 quality staff members which include engineers, superintendents, electricians, and mechanical and electrical...
